AMC Called Out For Charging Up To $31 For Their Special 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Cocktail

'Beetlejuice'; The Sandworm Slayer Cocktail for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' advertisement
Warner Bros. Pictures; @amctheatres/Instagram

The movie chain has fans stunned after charging up to $31 for their 'Sandworm Slayer' cocktail, a blue vodka drink with gummy worms in it.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 18, 2024
It would be an understatement to say that fans have been excited for Michael Keaton to reprise his role as the unpredictable, spastic, and straight-up evil Beetlejuice.

The excitement increased even more with news that Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara were also stepping back into their roles, with popular Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega portraying Ryder's daughter.

But fans may have not been ready for how much the prices increased between the first and second film.

With the arrival of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice in popular movie theater chain AMC, fans have excitedly snapped up their movie tickets, black-and-white-striped popcorn buckets, reusable drink cups, and "Recently Deceased" book-themed snack boxes.

Another popular theme item was the themed cocktail drink made by AMC's companion MacGuffins Bar. It's a bright blue drink with notes of raspberry, paired with vodka, and topped with sour gummy worms. It's called "The Sandworm Slayer" as a nod to one of the main plot points of both films.

Here's the official release of the drink from AMC Theatres and MacGuffins Bar:

The problem isn't the plot of the film, the acting quality, the snacks, or the themed items.

The problem is the price—specifically of "The Sandworm Slayer," which is based on the chain theater's location and can range anywhere from $21 to $31.

One X/Twitter user, Andrew Woods, drew attention to the problem with a short tweet:

"I bought the AMC 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' themed drink. It cost $31..."

Fellow movie fans were appalled at the price of "The Sandworm Slayer."










Despite the criticism, Hollywood Reporter said the drink "did very well" on the movie's opening weekend, and was sold for $21 at 92 percent of AMC's locations.

It's perfectly understandable that prices would rise during the 34 years between the first Beetlejuice film and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but it's alarming to think that a single drink, even with a few splashes of vodka, would cost so much money.

People looking for the whole experience, complete with the movie, snacks, themed cocktail, and merchandise, were in for a thrill far more terrifying than the film itself!

