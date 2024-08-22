Woman Who Was Shown After Oprah's 'Childless Cat Lady' Jab Speaks Out After Viral Moment

Teresa S. Woorman, a delegate from Maryland, spoke out against J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trump's VP pick, after going viral during Oprah Winfrey's jab at Vance in her speech at the Democratic National Convention over his prior remarks about "chidless cat ladies."
Hilariously, the camera shifted to Woorman as Winfrey delivered her punchline—an odd choice but a funny one nonetheless.
The clip went viral at least in part because Spencer Althouse, the Deputy Editorial Director for Buzzfeed, shared it, adding:
"I’m screaming at the DNC cutting to this random woman when Oprah made a “childless cat lady” comment. taking a page from Wendy Williams’ cameraman lol."
You can watch the moment in the video below.
In 2021, Trump's running mate told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country is run by “Democrats… corporate oligarchs… a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”
Vance's sexist remarks continued:
“It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
And his words have clearly lit a fire under Woorman, who used her moment to slam Vance and express her support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, whose campaign has energized Democrats since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris to be his successor.
She wrote:
"Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind [Harris] and [Walz]! Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks!"
You can see her post below.
In a follow-up post, Woorman noted that she was "sworn in to the Maryland House of Delegates" only last week and that she even "referred to myself as a childless cat lady during my remarks."
She added:
"But I’m in good company, [Taylor Swift and Winfrey]."
You can see her post below.
It's clear Woorman has chosen to own being a "childless cat lady"—and people loved her response.
Vance's comments have hurt his favorability around the country.
Because of this controversy—to say nothing of others, particularly his hardline views on reproductive freedoms—Vance's favorability ratings have plummeted; only 32.2% of Americans view him favorably as of August 14, versus 41.6% who view him unfavorably, according to data from FiveThirtyEight.
While Trump's campaign has insisted Trump is "thrilled" with his pick and has no intention of dropping Vance, concerns that Vance is weighing down the GOP ticket persist.