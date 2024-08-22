Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Woman Who Was Shown After Oprah's 'Childless Cat Lady' Jab Speaks Out After Viral Moment

Screenshots of Oprah Winfrey and Teresa S. Woorman
MSNBC

Teresa S. Woorman, a delegate from Maryland, was shown on TV after Oprah's jab at JD Vance—and afterwards she spoke out on X in iconic fashion.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 22, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Teresa S. Woorman, a delegate from Maryland, spoke out against J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trump's VP pick, after going viral during Oprah Winfrey's jab at Vance in her speech at the Democratic National Convention over his prior remarks about "chidless cat ladies."

Hilariously, the camera shifted to Woorman as Winfrey delivered her punchline—an odd choice but a funny one nonetheless.

The clip went viral at least in part because Spencer Althouse, the Deputy Editorial Director for Buzzfeed, shared it, adding:

"I’m screaming at the DNC cutting to this random woman when Oprah made a “childless cat lady” comment. taking a page from Wendy Williams’ cameraman lol."

You can watch the moment in the video below.

In 2021, Trump's running mate told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country is run by “Democrats… corporate oligarchs… a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Vance's sexist remarks continued:

“It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

And his words have clearly lit a fire under Woorman, who used her moment to slam Vance and express her support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, whose campaign has energized Democrats since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris to be his successor.

She wrote:

"Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind [Harris] and [Walz]! Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks!"

You can see her post below.

In a follow-up post, Woorman noted that she was "sworn in to the Maryland House of Delegates" only last week and that she even "referred to myself as a childless cat lady during my remarks."

She added:

"But I’m in good company, [Taylor Swift and Winfrey]."

You can see her post below.

It's clear Woorman has chosen to own being a "childless cat lady"—and people loved her response.


Vance's comments have hurt his favorability around the country.

Because of this controversy—to say nothing of others, particularly his hardline views on reproductive freedoms—Vance's favorability ratings have plummeted; only 32.2% of Americans view him favorably as of August 14, versus 41.6% who view him unfavorably, according to data from FiveThirtyEight.

While Trump's campaign has insisted Trump is "thrilled" with his pick and has no intention of dropping Vance, concerns that Vance is weighing down the GOP ticket persist.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Simone Biles
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Simone Biles Hilariously Recreates Her Head-Whipping Meme—And It's Comedy Gold

Simone Biles hilariously recreated her viral meme moment from the Paris Olympics, and it's wonderfully perfect.

The gymnastics icon took to TikTok to one-up her own head-whipping internet sensation, adding hysterically appropriate accompanying text.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kerstin Emhoff; Doug and Kamala Harris
@keprettybird/X; Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife Has Iconic Reaction After Fan Compares Her Support Of Harris To Melania

Film producer Kerstin Emhoff, the ex-wife of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, shared a photo of herself at the Democratic National Convention—and a fan couldn't help but notice how much more she supports Vice President Kamala Harris than Melania Trump supports her own husband, former President Donald Trump.

Kerstin Emhoff, the mother of the Second Gentleman's two children, posted a picture of herself at the Democratic National Convention, writing:

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Old Photo Of Trump Standing Behind Dirty Bulletproof Glass At Rally Sparks Hilarious Memes

Following his assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump announced he'll only be appearing at outdoor rallies behind bulletproof glass, as most of us would.

But he probably didn't bargain for it turning into a hilarious and ridiculous social media meme.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Kamala Harris and medics assisting fan in medical distress at rally
X/@MikeSington

Kamala Harris Praised For Stopping Rally To Help Fan In Medical Distress: 'This Is Who We Are'

Vice President Kamala Harris—who officially accepts the Democratic Party's presidential nomination tonight—was praised after she stopped her rally Tuesday night in Milwaukee to get medical help for someone in the crowd—and used it as a teachable moment for how her campaign differs from that of former President Donald Trump.

Harris was in Milwaukee for a rally at the Fiserv Forum, the same venue where the Republican National Convention had taken place just weeks before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people on a date
Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash

People Reveal The Most Ridiculous Dating Preferences They've Ever Heard Of

Everyone has their own expectations from their dating lives, and everyone has different deal-breakers and relationship-makers.

But let's be honest, some people's expectations and wish list items for a potential partner are a little bit weird.

Keep ReadingShow less