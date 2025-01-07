Will Smith Sparks Rumors He'll Be Starring In A 'Matrix' Sequel After Sharing Cryptic Video

We're all human here, and sometimes, we can't help but imagine what might have been.
A long-standing bit of gossip from Hollywood is that I, Robot's Will Smith turned down the opportunity to star in The Matrix, believing that the film Wild, Wild West was a better fit for his film presence, not to mention his inaccurate prediction that his film would be more successful than the franchise that would cast Keanu Reeves as Neo.
But some have long wondered what Will Smith might have been like in The Matrix, either as Neo, Morpheus, or in another role created specifically for him.
Now, Will Smith and The Matrix fans may not have to wonder for much longer.
This week, Will Smith shared on his Instagram account an ominous and cryptic video that immediately caught viewers' interest. The actor provided no caption or any other context for the post.
The video shows a black screen on which bright orange text is typed out, much like in The Matrix.
The text reads:
"In 1997, the Wachowakis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in 'The Matrix.' Smith turned it down. He chose 'Wild, Wild West,' believing it was a better fit for him at the time."
"But the question remains: What would 'The Matrix' have been like with Will Smith as Neo?"
The cursor continues to blink for several seconds before the screen goes blank and black. Then the screen reads:
"Wake up, Will..."
You can watch the video here:
Because of the tremendously large and loyal following that still supports The Matrix, the video was met with mixed reactions.
Some could not imagine anyone replacing Keanu Reeves as Neo or somehow offering a better performance of the role, despite the fact that it was offered to Smith first.
Reboot/Remake, wouldn't be a fan. A prequel set in a previous version of the matrix where he was the 'one', I'd be down for that
— Loci (@WayOfLoci) January 6, 2025
Nope sorry! pic.twitter.com/59r4gDDh04
— 𝗞𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗨𝗦 (@KRANIUS) January 7, 2025
Keanu Reeves was born the play Neo
— CinemaBums (@Cinema_Bums) January 6, 2025
I’m so happy he turned it down
Keanu Reeves was perfect
— WW3 Is Bad (@qxqpnc2krn) January 6, 2025
pic.twitter.com/tFmco23MRG
— Khalid Brooks (Miles Morales of Earth-1218) (@KhalidBrooks1) January 6, 2025
Others loved the idea of incorporating more films into the franchise, more so in a multiverse style of Neo performances, rather than doing a reboot that would involve replacing Reeves.
Matrix movie!? I hope it’s not a reboot
— Blvckstar⋆⛩️ (@blvckstar_eth) January 7, 2025
So many mixed feelings. Love will, love the matrix
But more matrix means more chance of the decline continuing….
— Wrestle G (@Wrestle_G) January 6, 2025
Keanu Reeves and Will Smith in a Matrix movie 😳 pic.twitter.com/XYFbh68jqN
— JT🌐 (@bigtiamnot) January 6, 2025
Will Smith wakes up in the Matrix and see that it's in the wrong movie...
Mission: Impossible
— Inner Peace Vibe (@Inner_PeaceVibe) January 7, 2025
Will Smith as Neo 👀 pic.twitter.com/A9iSeo7Uqo
— Dennis - La Oficina Geek (@LaOficinaGeek) January 6, 2025
Though the Matrix fandom was divided over the idea of incorporating Will Smith into their beloved universe, it seemed abundantly clear that people were not interested in seeing Keanu Reeves replaced.
From explicitly saying no to the idea to only showing the concept support if it involved both actors, it was clear that fans would not be quick to welcome Smith if it meant dissolving Reeves' performance into The Matrix's database.