Will Ferrell Offers Powerfully Poignant Advice For How To Support Your Trans Loved Ones

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Trolls Vance With Perfect Quip About 'Coven' Of Female Politicians

Actor Will Ferrell, known for his roles in Elf and Anchorman, has stepped up as an ally for the transgender community.

Ferrell recently teamed up with his longtime friend Harper Steele for a Netflix documentary titled Will & Harper. The film follows their road trip across the U.S., exploring Harper's journey as a trans woman.

Ferrell, who met Steele when they both worked on Saturday Night Live—he as a comedian, she as a writer—shared key insights he gained from their travels.

In an interview with the Advocate, he emphasized the importance of asking questions and listening without assumptions.

"My advice would be to not be afraid to ask questions, no matter how stupid you think they may be...The other recommendation is to just listen. Sit back and listen to their story, their journey, and try not to assume anything. It will all feel strange but it’s exciting to learn about your friend in a completely different way."

Steele, who came out as a trans woman in 2022, added that humor can be a helpful tool. "Laugh with them about their experiences," she said. "While there are serious aspects, it’s also okay to find the humor in life...I don’t think there’s not a serious side to this, but it’s my nature to be comic.”

Despite the challenges Steele faced, including hostility in some areas, she has remained proud of the documentary. She acknowledged the potential for negative reactions but expressed confidence in the film's positive impact.

People were revved up about the new documentary.

Ferrell's advice to learn and listen resonated with a lot of people.


People expressed how fond they were of Ferrell in general, as he is the more well-known half of the documentary duo.

Steele was right to be worried about negative reactions. Many of the comments about this film descended quickly into blatant transphobia, which will not be repeated here.

Others who aren't transphobic gave most of the comments a huge eye roll.



A lot of the transphobic comments fixated on Ferrell's use of the term "cis community," which the transphobes insists is not actually a thing.

Other commenters were quick to educate them.

People had had it up to here with the transphobia in the comments.

Ferrell was criticized by more progressive commenters about his part in the documentary.

Most folks agreed Ferrell has set a good bar for curiosity and understanding in an increasingly divided world.

People really got the whole point of the documentary.

Will & Harper will drop on Netflix on September 27th.

Image of a sculptor of Portuguese noblemen looking forward to the sky
People Divulge The Most Insane Historical Facts They Know

Screenshot of Martha MacCallum speaking as Donald Trump calls into Fox News
Fox News

Fox Host Asks Trump About 'Success' Harris Is Having In The Polls—And He Didn't Handle It All That Well

Former President Donald Trump faced widespread ridicule after downplaying Vice President Kamala Harris's recent gains in the polls, following her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump shared his live reactions to Harris's speech on Truth Social and then called into Fox News shortly after the Vice President finished speaking. Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum noted that Harris has seen a rise in the polls since becoming the Democratic nominee, especially among women, Black voters, and young voters.

Simone Biles
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Simone Biles Says Paris Club Tried To Charge Her An Insane Amount For Champagne After Olympics

Ooh la, la, c'est cher!

US Olympic gymnast Simon Biles, who medaled four times at the 2024 Paris Summer Games, was gobsmacked after a club in Paris tried to get her to spend the U.S. equivalent of $26,000 for a bottle of champagne.

Maisie Peters; Taylor Swift
Gus Stewart/Redferns; Kate Green/Getty Images

Singer Who Opened For Taylor Swift Uses Perfect Swift Song To Respond To Cruel Comments

British singer Maisie Peters responded to cruel comments about her opening performance for the Eras Tour in London by way of none other than a Taylor Swift song.

Peters has been sharing her excitement on social media in the weeks leading up to her living out her "dream since [she] was 12 years old" in front of roughly 90,000 people.

Screenshots of Oprah Winfrey and Teresa S. Woorman
MSNBC

Woman Who Was Shown After Oprah's 'Childless Cat Lady' Jab Speaks Out After Viral Moment

Teresa S. Woorman, a delegate from Maryland, spoke out against J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trump's VP pick, after going viral during Oprah Winfrey's jab at Vance in her speech at the Democratic National Convention over his prior remarks about "chidless cat ladies."

Hilariously, the camera shifted to Woorman as Winfrey delivered her punchline—an odd choice but a funny one nonetheless.

Screenshots of Tim and Gus Walz
CBS News

Tim Walz's Son Tearfully Shouting 'That's My Dad!' During DNC Speech Had Us All Sobbing

Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, gave a speech that moved many at the Democratic National Convention last night when he gave a special shoutout to his wife, Gwen, and his two kids, Hope and Gus.

Walz, who was relatively unfamiliar to the majority of Americans just a few weeks ago, said that when "Democrats talk about freedom, we mean your freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people you love," adding that his two children "are my world."

