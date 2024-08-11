People Divulge What Happened To The Person They Lost Their Virginity To

While everyone who has had that heavily romanticized first time, people are pretty divided about whether they want to remember that moment or not.

Some might look back on it as if they are wearing rose-colored glasses, while others might see it as an absolute cringe-fest, and a lot of those feelings have to do with what happened with their partner after that fateful encounter.

Not sure what to expect, Redditor AuroraLikesSissies asked:

"What happened to the person who took your virginity?"





What Could Have Been

"She became a sound engineer for some of the biggest bands on earth."

"I'm not bitter..."

- Legoinyourtumtum

"Pretty much every girl I dated went on to do exceptionally well for herself. Meanwhile, I got sick and became disabled. I'm happy for them, but at the same time, it kind of stings because I imagine them being glad it ended when it did, so they could move on."

- Instantcoffeess

The Longest Break In History

"We were silly teens in love. A few months after we did it, he called me and said we needed to go on a break so he could focus on his exams but that he would call me back to talk later on."

"It’s been 13 years and I haven’t heard from him since, so I guess we’re still on a break?"

- Pink_Millennial

"Jeez, I hope his exams are going well!"

- circadianbeltway

...Ouch

"She called me from another country during summer break, saying, 'I think we should see other people.'"

"(Translation: 'I'm already seeing other people.')"

- Keefer1970

"An ex of mine, when we first got together, told me, 'I'll never cheat on you. If I decide I want to be with someone else, I'll break up with you first.'"

"A few years later, she's at a work happy hour, and I got that call from her. She was officially dating the new guy the next day. Then she told all her friends that I had cheated on her (I didn't) to make her seem like less of a s**tty person."

"Decades later, I'm pretty d**n happy with how my life is going. Unless she's received the therapy she needed, I doubt she can say the same."

- bard329

The Best Kind Of Story

"She’s sitting next to me on the couch 25 years later. We’ve been married for 16 years, and our daughter is in the other room."

- clovisx

Amicable Vibes

"He’s living his best life. He was my first boyfriend, my first boy kiss, and so on. We were together for a couple of years, but life just kind of had us go in different directions."

"He ended up moving out of my state, which led to us breaking up, but we still keep in touch and check in on each other every now and then. I’m glad he’s doing good."

- ThatSl**tySister

Accepting Responsibility

"I was an a** and she yelled at me and never spoke to me again. No idea what happened since, but she popped up as my 'most compatible' on Hinge today. So that just brought a s**t load of guilt I thought I grew past back."

- Seraph6496

"Can you elaborate on being an a**? What did you do?"

- YaDangSkippy

"Oof, that's a list."

"I started dating her because she looked like someone else I had a crush on. She was just on the bigger side."

"While dating, I did a bunch of small things that added up that showed I didn't care. I broke up with her using some lame excuse, but in reality, I thought I could get someone more conventionally 'hot.'"

"She wanted to stay friends, so we kept hanging out. The final straw was when we were at a party where I completely ignored her to try to hook up with one of her friends. That's when she yelled at me for my sh*t, went outside crying, and never spoke to me again."

"Looking back, Hinge is right, we were extremely compatible. We had similar interests and likes, the sex was good, and I do find her legitimately attractive. I was just an f**king a**hole 19-year-old."

- Seraph6496

Not Ready To Commit

"We dated for like five years. We were in our teens and into our early 20s."

"I was a pretty immature dude and didn’t treat her very well most of the time. She was a really wonderful partner. She wanted to be more serious about things, and I was going through my party phase."

"I lied to her that I would get her an engagement ring, and before long, she found out that wasn’t true. She moved out of our apartment and broke up with me."

"She started dating another dude from our high school, and they got married. I hope they’re well!"

- iamStanhousen

A Foundational Moment

"I have absolutely no idea. She was a volunteer at the charity my aunt ran and was only over from Germany for the summer, so we only spent a month together."

"I was 16, and she was a bored and lonely 19-year-old. I think she genuinely changed the course of my life for the better, though. I was a nerdy kid with no confidence or self-esteem. I'm sure I would have got there eventually, but she sped the process."

"None of my mates believed she existed, of course."

- therealhairykrishna

What A Fever Dream

"I refused to have sex with her anymore at age 15 when I realized Coca-Cola douche wasn't good birth control."

"My good friend then got her pregnant. They moved to California. He became gay. They divorced."

"She married an alcoholic jerk. He died in a car wreck."

"Then she married an old rich small-town redneck. She took him for what she could and then married the dead jerk's younger brother, an old good friend. He died of a heart attack."

"She has a gift shop and three kids in Texas and has found Jesus and Trump. We're still friends from a comfortable distance."

- Ambitious-Post9647

Love At First Relationship

"We’re still together. It’s only been two and a half years since we took each other’s virginity, so our relationship is not that long compared to some others. It’s also the first serious relationship for both of us."

"Despite that, we’re very happy together, and we have a healthy and mostly mature relationship. According to our friends and families, our relationship looks like it will last a long time, and it’s clear that my girlfriend feels the same way."

"I'm not sure yet, as only time will tell, but I may have gotten lucky on the first try here."

- Boyshutyotaco

Meant To Be

"She invited me to an event, I declined, and she met the love of her life at that event."

"They got married and had a kid. She quit her job to be a stay-at-home mom. I think they just moved to a new city."

- LeakyColon

A Self-Improvement Journey

"I think she's in a better place. She promised to get therapy after she cheated and left."

"A couple of years after, I got in contact with her, and we talked for a bit and then parted ways. What she did was still eating at her, but she had been seeing her therapist for all these years. She was making an effort to live her best life and I'm proud of her."

- Just-a-lil-sion

Wanting Them To Be Happy Even When It's Not With You

"She has two babies, and the baby daddy is in jail, last time I heard."

"The sh**ty part for me is I've always had feelings for her and always wished she would take me back. Even though I know her life is in shambles when it comes to love, I still wish the best for her."

"I don't know how else to explain it. I just want her to be happy, I guess."

- WikN1990

Mutually Beneficial

"He's married to the woman he dated right after me."

"At the time, I was kind of salty about it, but as an adult, I fully see that I basically dated him to get back at my ex and wanted to get my virginity out of the way before I left college. So, we both got what we needed and went on to have much better relationships."

"I'm still social media friends with both of them today and genuinely happy for them."

- littleorangemonkeys

A Twist Ending

"She went on to get married to some loser who was way below her, had a bunch of kids, and seems to be enjoying life."

"At least I hope so, because they're my kids, too."

- betterthanamaster





From regret to cringey outcomes to wholesome stories, these Redditors did not disappoint with a whole range of what transpired after their first times were in the past.

The first time may not be a huge deal for everyone, but for some, it's the start of something wonderful.