Swiftie Spots Walz Wearing Swift-Inspired Friendship Bracelets During Debate—And We're Obsessed

The vice presidential debate between Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance and Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was full of memorable moments, most of them pertaining to Vance's preposterous lies.

But for Swifties, there was one moment that outshone them all—when Walz revealed a special Taylor Swift-related part of his outfit.

Swift, of course, broke the internet after the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris by endorsing Harris and Walz.

And it seems Walz was subtly doubling down on that endorsement—and doing so in the exact kind of blink-and-you-miss-it Easter egg way that Swift has made a masterful part of her work.

As Walz gestured toward the camera at one point, his shirt sleeve moved upward to reveal he was wearing the friendship bracelets that have become a cornerstone of the Swiftie fandom. And Swifties definitely noticed.

Beaded friendship bracelets are a huge part of Swiftie fandom, especially during attendance at Swift's Eras Tour performances over the past year or so.

And to anyone paying close attention, Walz wearing the bracelets was an obvious nod to her fans, among whom there is a whole organized pro-Harris contingent called Swifties for Kamala.

But Walz didn't stop there. He also name-checked the singer during his debate comments while speaking about the Harris-Walz campaign's incredibly varied group of prominent supporters:

"I’m as surprised as anybody of this coalition that Kamala Harris has built. From Bernie Sanders to Dick Cheney to Taylor Swift, and a whole bunch of folks in between there."

"And they don’t all agree on everything, but they are truly optimistic people. They believe in a positive future of this country, and one where our politics can be better than it is."

It's not clear exactly what the bracelets looked like, but many believed them to include the ones the Harris campaign launched as part of its various election merch offerings shortly after Swift gave her endorsement.

And on social media, Swifties were thrilled by Walz's subtle shoutout to Swift and her fandom.



























Politics may be down and dirty, but at least we have one wholesome moment to carry us through to Election Day.

