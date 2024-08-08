Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Homophobic GOP Candidate Roasted After She Loses Primary—And It Wasn't Even Close

Valentina Gomez
@ValentinaforSOS/X

Valentina Gomez, a far-right Republican who told people not to be 'weak and gay,' was vying to be Missouri's Secretary of State—and her homophobic rhetoric clearly backfired.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 08, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Valentina Gomez, a GOP candidate and known homophobe vying to be the next Secretary of State of Missouri who was once roasted for telling people not to be "weak and gay," was mocked online after her homophobic rhetoric backfired and cost her the primary.

And it wasn't even close—Gomez received 47,931 votes, amounting to just 7.5% of all those who voted in Missouri's GOP primary election. State Senator Denny Hoskins was declared the winner, winning 24.4% of the vote.

Gomez clearly hasn't learned her lesson, given she posted a video after polling stations closed but votes had not yet been counted in which she claimed she would soon be "catching a pedophile" with the help of far-right influencer Alex Rosen, who uses the handle @iFightForKids.

She said:

"The polls have closed and I want to thank each one of you for putting your faith in me. We have locked up pedophiles, saved children, stood up to tyrants and corrupt politicians, and I would do it 1000 times again.”
"Remember, God qualifies the called and it only takes one wolf to make a difference."

You can hear what she said in the video below.


It was clear that Gomez, who has made numerous headlines for repeatedly referring to LGBTQ+ people as pedophiles and even made a video this past week calling them “fa***ts," had failed spectacularly despite receiving an inordinate amount of media attention for her bigoted rhetoric.

And what was she even talking about?

The mockery was swift.




Earlier this year, Gomez was criticized for advising Americans not to be "weak and gay" in a bizarre campaign ad showing her jogging in a bulletproof vest and posing with an assault rifle.

Gomez's video attracted the attention of Jason Kander, a Democrat who was previously Secretary of State of Missouri from 2013 to 2017, who said it's "refreshing to see a female GOP candidate who never served in the military doing the whole veteran cosplay, stolen valor, bigotry as a substitute for strength routine."

The 24-year-old has courted controversy for a variety of attention-grabbing acts, notably a video in which she employed a flamethrower to incinerate LGBTQ+-friendly books. Her campaign emphasized issues such as "protecting children against the transgender agenda" and "protecting sports — there are only 2 genders."

With all this in mind, one thing is clear: the people of Missouri largely wanted nothing to do with a MAGA candidate with no political experience who did way more trolling than campaigning.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Couple arguing at table
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

People Reveal The Worst Thing Their Partner Did That They've Forgiven Them For

Every relationship has its limits, and people will all realize their own deal breakers during the relationship.

But there are some things that, even if the couple will forgive, will not be forgotten.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tim Walz with his cat, Afton; J.D. Vance
@KamalaHQ/X; Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Hilariously Uses Video Featuring Tim Walz And His Cat To Troll JD Vance

Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign hilariously used a video featuring her running mate, Tim Walz, talking about J.D. Vance's now-infamous remarks about "childless cat ladies" to great effect—with a little help from Walz's own rescue cat.

In 2021, Donald Trump's running mate told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country is run by “Democrats… corporate oligarchs… a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Keep ReadingShow less
YouTube screenshot of Simone Biles from interview
TODAY/YouTube

Simone Biles Gives Short And Sweet Answer To How She Wants To Be Remembered

Simone Biles' run at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris has officially come to an end, and the most-decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history sat down with Hoda Kotb on TODAY to reflect on her career and talk about her legacy.

After the host asked Biles how she wants to be remembered in the sport, the 11-time Olympic medalist responded with a simple yet heartfelt answer:

Keep ReadingShow less
Person appearing shocked
Afif Ramdhasuma/GettyImages

People Describe The Most Insane Things They've Ever Witnessed

With smartphones being omnipresent, any spontaneous occurrence can be preserved for posterity.

Because if there's no snap to prove something you witnessed that left you speechless, it never happened, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
Stephen Nedoroscik; Elmo
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Headspace

Stephen Nedoroscik Just Gave Elmo Some Adorable Advice About Being A 'Specialist'

Stephen Nedoroscik came in clutch once again, but this time it wasn't to clench Team USA's first Olympic podium finish in men's gymnastics in 16 years.

No, the pommel horse specialist came through this time as a friend, and gave Elmo some important and adorable advice.

Keep ReadingShow less