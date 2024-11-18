People Are Trolling Trump With The Famous 'Doctors' They Think He'll Pick As Surgeon General

As President-elect Donald Trump continues to nominate wildly unqualified MAGA cronies for his administration, social media users can't help but jokingly guess who he might pick to be the nation's next surgeon general.
The surgeon general is the chief medical doctor and health educator for the United States; in their role, they provide Americans with the best scientific information available on how to improve their health.
But with Trump recently having picked Matt Gaetz (who faces sex trafficking accusations) for attorney general, Tulsi Gabbard (who has ignited concerns due to her ties to Russia) for director of national intelligence, and Pete Hegseth (a Fox News host) for secretary of defense, people are morbidly curious who he might choose to handle the nation's health security.
One person suggested Trump might pick Simpsons character Dr. Nick, a questionable physician with credentials from equally questionable medical institutions.
Better—or worse—yet, Trump might go for legendary rapper Dr. Dre to teach us a thing or two about health care.
Dr. Pepper, perhaps? There's nothing healthier than a soda in Trumpworld.
If Trump were to hire another sycophant, he might just go for talk show host Dr. Phil, who publicly endorsed him.
If Trump really wanted to weird us out, he could select his longtime campaign surrogate Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow who loves to share voter fraud conspiracies and would fit right in the second Trump administration.
Maybe Dr. Hannibal Lecter, the cannibal doctor from The Silence of the Lambs who Trump liked to mention at his rallies?
Maybe Dr. Death, the nickname for Christopher Duntsch, the former neurosurgeon who received a life sentence for 33 incidents of gross neurosurgical malpractice and was played in a hit miniseries by actor Joshua Jackson?
Or maybe Leatherface, if we're lucky enough?
Or measles? Just measles.
Maybe Dr. Leo Spaceman from 30 Rock? He's totally known for his well-reasoned takes.
Meanwhile, Dr. Ben Carson, who served as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) from 2017 to 2021 during the first Trump administration, is dispelling rumors that he'll come aboard as the next surgeon general.
Carson said he is "excited to speak with President Trump about how I will continue to advance the America First agenda" but added that "contrary to reports, I will not be serving as the Surgeon General."