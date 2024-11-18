Skip to content

Trump Calls For 'Investigation' Into A Pollster He Didn't Like—And People Aren't Surprised

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Are Trolling Trump With The Famous 'Doctors' They Think He'll Pick As Surgeon General

Donald Trump; Dr. Nick from "The Simpsons"
Allison Robbert/Pool/Getty Images20th Television

As Trump continues to nominate wildly-unqualified MAGA cronies for his administration, the internet can't help but jokingly guess who he might pick to be his surgeon general.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 18, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

As President-elect Donald Trump continues to nominate wildly unqualified MAGA cronies for his administration, social media users can't help but jokingly guess who he might pick to be the nation's next surgeon general.

The surgeon general is the chief medical doctor and health educator for the United States; in their role, they provide Americans with the best scientific information available on how to improve their health.

But with Trump recently having picked Matt Gaetz (who faces sex trafficking accusations) for attorney general, Tulsi Gabbard (who has ignited concerns due to her ties to Russia) for director of national intelligence, and Pete Hegseth (a Fox News host) for secretary of defense, people are morbidly curious who he might choose to handle the nation's health security.

One person suggested Trump might pick Simpsons character Dr. Nick, a questionable physician with credentials from equally questionable medical institutions.

Better—or worse—yet, Trump might go for legendary rapper Dr. Dre to teach us a thing or two about health care.

Dr. Pepper, perhaps? There's nothing healthier than a soda in Trumpworld.

If Trump were to hire another sycophant, he might just go for talk show host Dr. Phil, who publicly endorsed him.

If Trump really wanted to weird us out, he could select his longtime campaign surrogate Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow who loves to share voter fraud conspiracies and would fit right in the second Trump administration.

Maybe Dr. Hannibal Lecter, the cannibal doctor from The Silence of the Lambs who Trump liked to mention at his rallies?

Maybe Dr. Death, the nickname for Christopher Duntsch, the former neurosurgeon who received a life sentence for 33 incidents of gross neurosurgical malpractice and was played in a hit miniseries by actor Joshua Jackson?

Or maybe Leatherface, if we're lucky enough?

Or measles? Just measles.

Maybe Dr. Leo Spaceman from 30 Rock? He's totally known for his well-reasoned takes.


Meanwhile, Dr. Ben Carson, who served as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) from 2017 to 2021 during the first Trump administration, is dispelling rumors that he'll come aboard as the next surgeon general.

Carson said he is "excited to speak with President Trump about how I will continue to advance the America First agenda" but added that "contrary to reports, I will not be serving as the Surgeon General."

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Sydney Sweeney
Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney Calls Out 'Facade' Of Female Empowerment In Hollywood In Blunt Takedown

In a new interview with Vanity Fair,Sydney Sweeney revealed she doesn't believe "women empowering other women" in Hollywood actually exists.

The Euphoria star shared her take in an interview that dropped last week, saying female empowerment in the industry is not a reality.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Matt Gaetz and Scott Pelley
YouTube/60 Minutes

MAGA Has Meltdown Over Brutally Accurate '60 Minutes' Open About Trump's Cabinet Picks

President-elect Donald Trump's supporters were not pleased with 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley's assessment of Trump's cabinet picks as not particularly qualified for the posts Trump has chosen them for.

Pelley noted that “some nominees appear to have no compelling qualifications other than loyalty to Trump" in his brutally accurate observation:

Keep ReadingShow less
Security footage of alleged bear inside a car
KCAL News

Four Arrested For Using Bear Costume To Damage Cars In Bizarre Insurance Fraud Scheme

A group of people in California were arrested for their involvement in an alleged car insurance scheme after they claimed a bear had caused significant damage to their fancy cars.

However, a Department of Insurance investigation quickly discovered the claim was fraudulent when close inspection of video evidence indicated the alleged beast wreaking havoc inside the car was just a person in a bear suit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande; AP journalist Liam McEwan
AP News

Ariana Grande Stunned After Interviewer Reveals He Found His Partner Through Her Fandom

Compatibility is a crucial foundation for healthy relationships, but couples sharing the same passions for music and art can reinforce a deeper and more meaningful connection.

So, it's no surprise that fans of Ariana Grande's catchy music and lovable personality have forged strong bonds, which is a testament to her artistry and relatability.

Keep ReadingShow less
A woman with her head in her hands.
woman in black tank top covering her face with her hands
Photo by Julia Taubitz on Unsplash

People Break Down Which Things Are More Traumatizing Than Folks Realize

We've likely once stated that we were "traumatized" by an experience.

We, of course, were mostly talking in jest, and might even laugh about that memory more than anything.

Keep ReadingShow less