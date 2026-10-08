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Artist Brutally Rips Trump With Naked 'Orange Plague' Sculpture In European Parliament

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the stage after speaking during a campaign rally at the Freeman Coliseum.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

A golden sculpture of President Trump titled "Orange Plague" was recently unveiled at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 08, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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President Donald Trump has finally received the golden treatment in Europe, although the 8.5-foot-tall naked statue now towering inside the European Parliament probably isn't the tribute he had in mind.

Unveiled in Strasbourg, France, the 23-karat-gold-coated sculpture depicts Trump perched on the shoulders of a smaller, visibly burdened man, clutching an oversized golf club in one hand and the scales of justice in the other.

Danish artist Jens Galschiøt told HuffPost that his creation, titled "The Orange Plague," reflects his frustration with “powerful leaders who put themselves above ordinary people” and the planet while using their influence to make decisions for others.

The artwork reimagines Galschiøt's 2002 sculpture, "Survival of the Fattest," which featured an emaciated boy carrying a much larger woman to highlight the unequal distribution of the world's resources.

This time, Trump gets the starring role:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

First of all, thoughts and prayers for that man's shoulders. Somebody get him a heating pad, a chiropractor, and whatever pain medication they give professional football players after a particularly brutal Sunday.

And please tell me that man has decent health insurance. Because after carrying Trump around, imagine finding out his administration's health care policies have made the deductible harder to afford than the chiropractor.

All jokes aside, Galschiøt packed plenty of political commentary into the sculpture, which he originally created for the COP30 United Nations climate summit in Belém, Brazil, in 2025.

Here’s a closer look with the artist himself:

Also known as "King of Injustice," the artwork draws inspiration from Danish author Hans Christian Andersen's The Emperor's New Clothes, the classic tale of a vain ruler tricked into parading naked while believing he's dressed in luxurious clothing.

Galschiøt drew a biting comparison:

“Like Andersen’s emperor, he believes the gold makes him great. It merely makes his nakedness shine brighter."

Even the oversized golf club carries a message. Its accompanying ball represents the world, underscoring the artist's criticism of Trump's power and influence.

The inscription on the sculpture's base is equally unflinching:

“With his eyes closed and scales in hand, the Orange Plague proclaims: I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back.”

Danish European Parliament member Per Clausen of the leftist Red-Green Alliance invited Galschiøt to exhibit the piece in Strasbourg. While officials approved the display, that permission doesn't constitute an official endorsement by the European Parliament.

Clausen explained why he wanted the provocative artwork displayed inside the European Parliament:

“The way Trump acts is a very, very big problem for people in Europe. I want to raise the discussion in Europe about how we can make our self-defense against Trump, and how can we make politics that is not dependent on him.”

The unveiling drew applause, laughter, and serious discussion, according to Galschiøt. Visitors also received miniature 3D-printed replicas as protest tokens.

Clausen, meanwhile, wasn't particularly concerned about potentially offending Trump:

“If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage.”

The golden spectacle drew mixed reactions online, with some applauding the political satire while Trump supporters criticized the European Parliament for hosting the provocative display.

Here's how social media reacted to Trump's latest golden humiliation:











The installation joins a growing collection of political satire targeting Trump, including mocking sculptures in Washington, D.C., and Portland, Oregon, along with exaggerated caricatures featured in German carnival celebrations.

Of course, Trump has his own golden monument. A considerably more flattering 15-foot statue known as Don Colossus, depicting the president fully clothed with his fist raised, was reportedly installed at his Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami.

Clearly, not all golden tributes are created equal:

Back to his current international depiction, perhaps Natalie Harp's printer conveniently ran out of ink before she could show Trump the photos.

Then again, a billboard-sized photo outside the White House would solve that problem. Not that I'm suggesting anything. I'm just saying some of y'all have access to large-format printers and entirely too much free time.

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