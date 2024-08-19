Skip to content
Donald Trump Just 'Accepted' A Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement—And Swifties Are Not Happy

Donald Trump; Taylor Swift
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he 'accepts' Taylor Swift's endorsement after sharing bizarre AI-generated Swiftie for Trump memes.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 19, 2024
Amelia Mavis Christnot
Amelia is an Oglala Lakota, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.
Former Republican President Donald Trump is feeling the wrath of the Swifties—fans of singer/songwriter Taylor Swift—after posting an acceptance of an AI-generated endorsement from the Grammy winner.

Trump took to Truth Social to post his acceptance of the fake endorsement with a quartet of images of people wearing Swifties For Trump shirts. One of the images is even clearly marked "SATIRE."

You can see his post here:

@@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

But people noticed several things when they looked at the four individual images.

Three of four were posted by the same self-proclaimed MAGA minion—aka (@akafacehots)—including the AI-generated Swift endorsement below.

@akafacehots/X

@akafacehots/X

Two of the individual images feature the same girl wearing a homemade "Swifties for Trump" shirt.

Among aka's images were real pictures of Jenna Piwowarczyk in her homemade T-shirt at a MAGA rally in Racine, Wisconsin, in June. After her 15 minutes of fame, Piwowarczyk is now trying to sell her t-shirts online.

She appears to be all alone at the Trump MAGA rally—so "Swiftie for Trump" is more accurate.

@@akafacehots/X

@@akafacehots/X

And all the other "Swifties for Trump" images are obvious fakes from satirical account @amuse.

Both the image above on the left posted by aka and the images below posted by @amuse.

@amuse/X

Based on aka's other posts, it's clear he merely trolls for attention on X.

What's less clear is if Trump is in on the joke that "Swifties for Trump" seems to have only one real member. Or that Taylor's endorsement is completely fake.

Either way, people were unamused by the use of Swift's name and likeness.

Wil Wheaton/Facebook


rFauxmoi/Reddit

rFauxmoi/Reddit


rFauxmoi/Reddit

rFauxmoi/Reddit


rFauxmoi/Reddit


rFauxmoi/Reddit


Swift—who has self-identified as a Democrat in previous election cycles—endorsed Biden/Harris in 2020 and the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in her home state of Tennessee in 2018.

The artist has encouraged her fans to register to vote, but hasn't officially endorsed a 2024 presidential candidate yet.

