Former Republican President Donald Trump is feeling the wrath of the Swifties—fans of singer/songwriter Taylor Swift—after posting an acceptance of an AI-generated endorsement from the Grammy winner.
Trump took to Truth Social to post his acceptance of the fake endorsement with a quartet of images of people wearing Swifties For Trump shirts. One of the images is even clearly marked "SATIRE."
You can see his post here:
But people noticed several things when they looked at the four individual images.
Three of four were posted by the same self-proclaimed MAGA minion—aka (@akafacehots)—including the AI-generated Swift endorsement below.
Two of the individual images feature the same girl wearing a homemade "Swifties for Trump" shirt.
Among aka's images were real pictures of Jenna Piwowarczyk in her homemade T-shirt at a MAGA rally in Racine, Wisconsin, in June. After her 15 minutes of fame, Piwowarczyk is now trying to sell her t-shirts online.
She appears to be all alone at the Trump MAGA rally—so "Swiftie for Trump" is more accurate.
And all the other "Swifties for Trump" images are obvious fakes from satirical account @amuse.
Both the image above on the left posted by aka and the images below posted by @amuse.
Based on aka's other posts, it's clear he merely trolls for attention on X.
What's less clear is if Trump is in on the joke that "Swifties for Trump" seems to have only one real member. Or that Taylor's endorsement is completely fake.
Either way, people were unamused by the use of Swift's name and likeness.
Swift—who has self-identified as a Democrat in previous election cycles—endorsed Biden/Harris in 2020 and the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in her home state of Tennessee in 2018.
The artist has encouraged her fans to register to vote, but hasn't officially endorsed a 2024 presidential candidate yet.