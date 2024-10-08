Skip to content

Kamala Harris Eviscerates Trump For Spreading Hurricane Disinformation: 'It's About Him'

Viral Photo Of Trashed Field After Trump's Pennsylvania Rally Speaks Volumes About MAGA Fans

Donald Trump at Butler, PA rally
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of his first assassination attempt, for another rally—and a photo of the aftermath is going viral.

Former President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of his first assassination attempt, for another rally—and a photo of the aftermath has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

After the event wrapped up, Scripps News journalist Elizabeth Landers shared an image of a completely trashed field filled with water bottles, loose papers, and plastic bags. Even some dejected Trump-Vance signs lay on the field as some rally attendees walked past.

You can see it below.

Photo of trashed field after Donald Trump's Butler rally@ElizLanders/X

Many felt the picture spoke volumes about Trump's MAGA supporters and served as a perfect metaphor for our present political moment.


Others expressed their disgust in different ways.




Butler is the site where Trump survived an assassination attempt in July, the first of two attempts this election cycle.

With just 28 days remaining, and with early voting already underway in some states, the Trump campaign aimed to maximize the event's media impact in his race against Vice President Kamala Harris, who upended his entire campaign strategy from the moment President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her to be his successor.

Standing behind protective glass on stage at his outdoor rally, Trump referred to the would-be assassin as "a vicious monster" and claimed the attempt failed “by the hand of providence and the grace of God.”

As expected, Trump continued to push blatant lies, including claims about the federal response to Hurricane Helene, echoing a circulating rumor that survivors are receiving only $750 from FEMA. This amount actually refers to immediate assistance FEMA can provide to affected individuals in disaster zones.

