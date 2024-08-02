Skip to content
Simone Biles Hilariously Shades Donald Trump After Her Gold Medal Win

After Simone Biles won her Olympic gold medal in the women's all-around, she celebrated with a post that many saw as a rebuke to Donald Trump's 'black jobs' comments.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 02, 2024
After gymnastics champion and Greatest Of All Time Simone Biles—who now has nine Olympic medals—took home the gold in the women's all-around on Thursday, she celebrated with a post that many saw as a rebuke to former President Donald Trump's remark about "black jobs" that he made during an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) annual convention.

Biles, who won two gold medals in Paris and is officially the most decorated U.S. gymnast, appeared to jab at Trump when she shared a post from singer Ricky Davila congratulating her and responded:

"I love my black job."

You can see her post.

Her response appeared to mock Trump, who during Wednesday's NABJ event echoed some of his prior rhetoric that immigration hurts U.S. workers when he said:

"A lot of the journalists in this room are Black. I will tell you that coming from the border, are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs."

Those in attendance laughed at what Trump said next when asked to define a "Black job":

"A Black job is anybody that has a job. That's what it is."

He went on to say that there's an "invasion" of migrants entering the country, and that "the Black population is affected most by that."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

It sure seemed like Biles was shading Trump—and people couldn't get enough.



Contrary to Trump's claims, there are no jobs specifically designated for Black individuals in the U.S., as racial requirements for employment were made illegal with the civil rights laws passed decades ago, although discrimination in hiring still exists.

The idea that immigrants take jobs away from U.S. workers has been debunked and debated by economists for years. Immigrants not only work in the U.S., but they also consume goods and services, which increases demand and can help the economy grow.

Despite an influx of immigration in recent years, unemployment in the U.S. is at historic lows and wages are up. While unemployment rates for Black people are still higher than for white people, they have been at record lows during the Biden administration.

