Snoop Dogg Shares Badass Photo After He Got To Carry The Olympic Torch Through Paris

Snoop Dogg shared an epic photo of himself carrying the Olympic torch on its final leg ahead of the opening ceremony for the Paris summer games, and fans cannot get enough.
The rapper carried the torch, which was lit in Greece back in April, in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis and posted a capture of the moment to X, formerly Twitter, with the caption:
"Did somethin today."
"💯👊🏿🔥 #FollowTheDogg"
Footage soon made its way across social media, with fans of both Snoop and the games pumped for the weeks ahead.
Of course, they also had some high-larious comparisons to the rapper's other preferred extracurricular activity.
Last week, the rapper promised to be on his "best behavior" completing this "prestigious honor," saying in an interview:
“This is my own version of it. I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special.”
“I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this."
“I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism."
"I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”
You can catch Snoop Dogg providing Olympic coverage for NBC throughout the duration of the Olympic games.