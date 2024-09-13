Sky News Interview Goes Viral After Viewers Spot NSFW Object In Background Of Man's Video

It was a lesson many learned during the sudden switch to video calls for professional reasons during the pandemic: always know what's in the background before you turn your camera on.

One interviewee for Sky News recently re-learned this lesson, when someone spotted what looked like a bottle of lubricant in the background of his living room.

People have gone viral for interviews where their cats invaded, where their children passed by in the background, and where they were stuck as silly animal avatars, or potatoes, for important interviews.

While a bottle of lubricant, if that is what it is, is not terribly risqué, it's probably also not something you want in what amounts to a professional appearance, especially on a national news network during a very serious discussion.

You can watch the video here.

Or just look at the screenshots below and see if you agree.

@_mrseras/X

@_mrseras/X

For reference, this is what a bottle of Liquid Silk looks like.

Liquid Silk/Walmart

People were very amused.



Many were concerned about its placement, however.

But mostly people complimented his choice of lubricant.





Folks admired how he was clearly a think-ahead kind of guy..

There were those who were defending him and saying it wasn’t a bottle of lubricant.



This, of course, was not a statement that holds up to scrutiny.



There could be many reasons someone would have a bottle of lubricant around, people attempted to point out.

Someone shared an even worse faux pas.



This, of course, begs a very important question in the age of being interviewed in our own homes, whether on TV or Zoom or otherwise.

It all goes to show: before you turn on your camera, make sure you know exactly what’s behind you.