Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Simone Biles Just Threw Some Epic Shade At MyKayla Skinner After USA Took Team Gold

Simone Biles; MyKayla Skinner
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images, FOX via Getty Images

After Skinner, a former Olympian, called out the lack of 'work ethic' and 'talent' of current USA gymnasts, Biles used the caption of her Instagram post featuring the women with their gold medals to clap back.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiJul 31, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles verbally stuck the landing after hurling shade at former Olympian MyKayla Skinner for her previous criticism of the women's U.S. gymnastics team lacking "work ethic."

Skinner, a 2020 Olympic vault silver medalist, got flak last month for her judgy assessment of Team USA members Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera after they were officially selected to head to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

In her now-deleted YouTube video called "Olympic Trials Recap: USA Women's Gymnastics," Skinner made comments about the 2024 team's work ethic falling short of previous teams and attributed that to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, an organization created in the wake of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal to reduce sexual abuse in Olympic sports.

"Besides Simone [Biles], I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't what it used to be," she said, adding:

"I just notice, you know obviously, a lot of the girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic."

Additional remarks from the deleted video, which was criticized by fans and gymnastics enthusiasts, included talking about Lee's body image and second-place finish at the 2024 Olympic trials. Skinner also repeatedly mispronounced Hezly Rivera's name.

Skinner's comments were preserved and shared in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), which you can see here.

At the time, Biles responded to Skinner's denigrating remarks and wrote on Threads:

" Not everyone needs a mic and a platform."

@simonbiles/Threads

Skinner's words would later come back to haunt her after Biles and her team won gold, making Biles the most decorated gymnast in history with eight Olympic and 30 World Championship medals.

The U.S. women's gymnastics team proved they are no joke, and if tested, well, you wouldn't want to find out the consequences.

This notion of them being unstoppable was playfully explored when Biles' squad came up with their team name, "F.A.A.F.O."–F**k around and find out," which many believed to be a cryptic message for their former gymnast critic.


Here's a video of the team revealing their imposing moniker at a press conference.

Fans found it fitting for these champs.



But the coup de grace would come later on social media in the form of a direct clapback at Skinner.

Following Team USA's victory, Biles posted a carousel of photos of her and her squad celebrating and proudly carrying the U.S. banner on Instagram.

She then wrote a caption using familiar key phrases, which read:

"Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions."



The dig, meant for Skinner, wasn't lost on social media users.


Many also guessed that Biles was just waiting for the right moment to co-opt Skinner's criticisms.






After Team USA took home the gold, Skinner shared red heart emojis celebrating their win and later claimed that her former comments regarding the gymnasts were "misinterpreted."

Skinner said on her Instagram story on July 3 that "a lot of the stuff" she discussed in the YouTube video "wasn't always necessarily about the current team, because I love and support all the girls that made it and I'm so proud of them."

She continued explaining:

"It was more about going back into my own gym, just the work ethic is different compared to when we were doing gymnastics in the [former team coordinator] Márta [Károlyi] era."

Károlyi was a controversial U.S. women's team coordinator, who with her husband Béla allegedly regularly beat gymnasts in training for mistakes or competition losses.

They also faced a sex abuse lawsuit in 2016 alleging she and her husband were cognizant of and "turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse".

"And I'm not sticking up for Márta or saying what she did was good, I'm just saying it was different," Skinner added.

Skinner then expressed regret for her "work ethic" comments, saying:

"So anyway, sorry for anything that got out of context or seemed hurtful. That is never my intention."
"And seriously, throughout the video, I was so pumped for the girls, and it was so fun watching trials and doing a live with everybody.”

In a separate statement to People magazine via her representative, Skinner stated:

"I want to formally apologize to Team USA and to our gymnastic community for my comments during my recent YouTube episodes of the gymnastics Olympic trials."
"It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work. Your hard work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate each and every one of you,

She continued:

"Upon reflection I was comparing the 'Marta Era' to the current era. I am coming to terms that I have not fully dealt with the emotional and verbal abuse I endured under Marta that perhaps led to my hurtful comments."
"I take full responsibility for what I said and I deeply apologize."

She added:

"It is most important to me that the sport I love continue down the path of healing and ensures a positive environment for all."
"I wish you all the very best in Paris. I will be cheering you all on! Go Team USA!”

Latest News

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Laura Ingraham
2024 Election

Trump Defends Telling Christians They Won't Have To Vote Anymore After This Year—And Somehow Makes It Worse

More from Entertainment/olypmics

Posie Parker; Tom Daley
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Anti-Trans Activist Slammed After Criticizing Tom Daley For Having Kids Via Surrogacy

Posie Parker was criticized after she criticized Olympian Tom Daley for having children via surrogacy, claiming that "baby trafficking should not be celebrated."

Daley, who is married to Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, won a silver medal in diving at the Paris Olympics in front of Black and their sons, Robbie and Phoenix. His medal was his fifth overall, marking his triumphant return to the world stage after effectively retiring from the sport following his success in the same event in Tokyo several years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Justin Lane/Pool/Getty Images

Hillary Offers Hilariously Brutal Advice To Republicans Who Don't Like Being Called 'Creepy'

Vice President Kamala Harris and her Democratic allies have introduced a new angle of attack against Republicans, labeling former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, as "weird."

Now, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has given some blunt election advice to Republicans in a post on X, formerly Twitter, who take issue with being called "weird, creepy, and controlling."

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift; Ex Liverpool Football Club players Phil Thompson and Robbie Fowler leaving a floral tribute
Andreas Rentz/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management; Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Taylor Swift 'Completely In Shock' After Three Children Killed At Swift-Themed Dance Class In UK

Taylor Swift said she is "at a complete loss" after learning that three children were killed while attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop in the U.K.

On July 29, three girls were fatally stabbed and ten others wounded from a "ferocious" knife attack in Southport at an event intended for children ages 6 through 10 years old. Seven survivors are in critical condition.

Keep ReadingShow less
wedding couple standing
Luis Tosta on Unsplash

People Describe The Worst Weddings They've Ever Attended

I can't say I've ever been to a bad wedding. Of course, I haven't been to very many and the majority were my relatives'.

The only one that came close to being "bad" was simply uncomfortable because no one liked the bride. It was my then boss' wedding—he was the groom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Kamala Harris during campaign rally
ABC News

Crowd Goes Wild As Kamala Harris Issues Mic Drop Debate Challenge To Donald Trump During Rally

Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged former President Donald J. Trump to commit to a presidential debate during a lively rally in Atlanta on Tuesday night, which drew a crowd of around 10,000 attendees.

After initially agreeing to a second debate with President Joe Biden in September, Trump announced in a statement via spokesperson Steven Cheung that the "continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party" signal that "general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee."

Keep ReadingShow less