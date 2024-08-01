Skip to content
Simone Biles Changes NSFW Team Nickname To Something More PG—And It's Kind Of Perfect

Simone Biles
Alvaro Diaz/Europa Press via Getty Images

After Biles initially said Team USA's nickname was FAAFO, aka 'f**k around and find out,' she later revealed a more family-friendly nickname that plays on the gymnasts' older ages.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 01, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
Simone Biles just revealed a newer, family-friendlier name for Team USA, and it's absolutely perfect.

Following the U.S. women's gymnastics team Olympic gold medal finish in Paris on Tuesday, former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman asked the team, comprising Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera, about their team name.

Past names include 2012's Fierce Five.

The Final Five in 2016.

And the Fighting Four in Tokyo.

Answering Raisman's question, Biles revealed the name of the 2024 gold medal team is...

"F**k Around and Find Out" (though she did shorten it).

Biles hesitated before responding:

“Eff around and find out."

And while the name was 100 percent appropriately wonderful, Biles later shared the team's "official" PG name: The Golden Girls.

The most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all time took to social media and explained they chose the name because they are the "oldest" Olympic gymnastics team.

Yes, the average age of the team (Biles, 27, Carey, 24, Chiles, 23, Lee, 21, and Rivera, 16) is a whopping 22.5 years old.

Though "FAAFO" was a pretty epic team name, people on social media all agreed "Golden Girls" is perfect.












Huge congratulations to the Golden Girls! 🥇

