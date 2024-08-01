Simone Biles Changes NSFW Team Nickname To Something More PG—And It's Kind Of Perfect

Simone Biles just revealed a newer, family-friendlier name for Team USA, and it's absolutely perfect.
Following the U.S. women's gymnastics team Olympic gold medal finish in Paris on Tuesday, former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman asked the team, comprising Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera, about their team name.
Past names include 2012's Fierce Five.
The Final Five in 2016.
And the Fighting Four in Tokyo.
Answering Raisman's question, Biles revealed the name of the 2024 gold medal team is...
"F**k Around and Find Out" (though she did shorten it).
Biles hesitated before responding:
“Eff around and find out."
And while the name was 100 percent appropriately wonderful, Biles later shared the team's "official" PG name: The Golden Girls.
The most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all time took to social media and explained they chose the name because they are the "oldest" Olympic gymnastics team.
Yes, the average age of the team (Biles, 27, Carey, 24, Chiles, 23, Lee, 21, and Rivera, 16) is a whopping 22.5 years old.
Though "FAAFO" was a pretty epic team name, people on social media all agreed "Golden Girls" is perfect.
Huge congratulations to the Golden Girls! 🥇