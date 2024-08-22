Simone Biles Says Paris Club Tried To Charge Her An Insane Amount For Champagne After Olympics

Ooh la, la, c'est cher!
US Olympic gymnast Simon Biles, who medaled four times at the 2024 Paris Summer Games, was gobsmacked after a club in Paris tried to get her to spend the U.S. equivalent of $26,000 for a bottle of champagne.
The Comeback of the Year champ went to a nightclub following the Olympics closing ceremony, where she was part of the ceremonial passing of the Olympic flag, to celebrate.
Biles posted a GRWM—or, Get Ready With Me—TikTok video in which she shared her thoughts on a variety of topics, including the exorbitant price the club wanted charged for the bougie bubbly.
The incident was the first tea spilled.
"We had Closing Ceremonies at the Olympics. I went, and after that, we went out," she began while stippling the foundation makeup on her face.
She continued:
"You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne."
"Like, are you insane?"
"Obviously, I didn't buy it. But why would you even try and play me like that? That's wild."
Here's the clip.
@simonebilesowens
yappin away about nothing ….. next time I’m playing music lmao - football season has started 🤎BEAR DOWN🤎
Although she didn't identify the name of the establishment where a bottle of champagne could cost as much as a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, online sleuths surmised Biles may have attended Paris' premiere posh club, L'arc, where a table can cost up to €6,000, or USD 6663.90 for a group of more than five people.
@simonebilesowens/TikTok
@simonebilesowens/TikTok
Once the dust settled on that booze bombshell, TikTokers gave her a perfect score for her TikTok presence.
Biles is set to embark on the Athleta-presented Gold Over America Tour, a gymnastics-themed entertainment touring show intended to inspire the next generation of female athletes.
Biles launched the tour, with the apt acronym, GOAT, in 2019.
The all-women company of America's best gymnasts this year includes Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Joscelyn Roberson, Shane Wiskus, and Yul Moldauer.
According to their website, the star athletes will perform in a "pop concert-style spectacle" and travel to 30 arenas nationwide.
Tickets are, presumably, not expected to cost an arm and a leg.