Side-By-Side Clip Of Selena Gomez Practicing Losing At Emmys Vs. Actually Losing Goes Viral

Selena Gomez lost the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress at Sunday night's ceremony, but her reaction to it went viral and made her a winner in our eyes.
Gomez, who stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, was nominated in the category alongside distinguished peers including Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Maya Rudolph for Loot, Jean Smart for Hacks, and Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale.
Smart wound up taking home the statuette, marking her third Emmy win for portraying Las Vegas stand-up comedy diva Deborah Vance in HBO Max's Hacks, and her sixth overall Primetime Emmy win across other works, including Frasier and Samantha Who?
As Smart made her way to the stage to accept the award, Gomez's reaction showed she fully supported the win, and it was a physical response some people might've been recently familiar with.
Gomez made an appearance alongside her Only Murders costars Steve Martin and Martin Short on last Wednesday's airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
On the show, the 32-year-old "Good For You" singer was asked to demonstrate what her physical response would be to potentially losing the Emmy award. She playfully obliged by giving a sensible nod while clapping and telling her costar, "She should've won."
You can watch the demonstration here.
Cut to Sunday night, when Gomez repeated the same gestures to a tee, as seen in juxtaposed clips from the two separate occasions an internet user cleverly put together.
Fans loved Gomez even more for her cheekiness.
And this is how she still came out on top.
Gomez received her first nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards for portraying Only Murders in the Building character Mabel Mora.
Her nomination marked the fourth time a Latina was nominated for a comedy series.
She became the most-nominated Latina producer in the category's history with a third consecutive Emmy nom for Outstanding Comedy Series.
The series has been renewed for a fifth season.