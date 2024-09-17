Skip to content

Conservative CNN Pundit Gets Instant Reminder After Trying To Rip Kamala Harris's Rhetoric

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Side-By-Side Clip Of Selena Gomez Practicing Losing At Emmys Vs. Actually Losing Goes Viral

Side-by-side clip of Selena Gomez
@SGcharupdate/X

Last Wednesday, Gomez shared on 'The Tonight Show' how she would react if she lost the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series—and fans couldn't help but notice how similar her reaction to actually losing at the Emmys on Sunday was.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 17, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Selena Gomez lost the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress at Sunday night's ceremony, but her reaction to it went viral and made her a winner in our eyes.

Gomez, who stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, was nominated in the category alongside distinguished peers including Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Maya Rudolph for Loot, Jean Smart for Hacks, and Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale.

Smart wound up taking home the statuette, marking her third Emmy win for portraying Las Vegas stand-up comedy diva Deborah Vance in HBO Max's Hacks, and her sixth overall Primetime Emmy win across other works, including Frasier and Samantha Who?

As Smart made her way to the stage to accept the award, Gomez's reaction showed she fully supported the win, and it was a physical response some people might've been recently familiar with.

Gomez made an appearance alongside her Only Murders costars Steve Martin and Martin Short on last Wednesday's airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On the show, the 32-year-old "Good For You" singer was asked to demonstrate what her physical response would be to potentially losing the Emmy award. She playfully obliged by giving a sensible nod while clapping and telling her costar, "She should've won."

You can watch the demonstration here.


- YouTubeyoutu.be

Cut to Sunday night, when Gomez repeated the same gestures to a tee, as seen in juxtaposed clips from the two separate occasions an internet user cleverly put together.


Fans loved Gomez even more for her cheekiness.











And this is how she still came out on top.

Gomez received her first nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards for portraying Only Murders in the Building character Mabel Mora.

Her nomination marked the fourth time a Latina was nominated for a comedy series.

She became the most-nominated Latina producer in the category's history with a third consecutive Emmy nom for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The series has been renewed for a fifth season.


Latest News

Screenshots of Sarah Cooper
2024 Election

Sarah Cooper Has Stark Message For Fans After Posting Latest Trump Lip-Sync Video

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Justin Timberlake
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake Gets Candid About Drinking And Driving In Somber Statement Outside Courthouse

Prince of Pop star Justin Timberlake addressed the public about drinking and driving after taking a plea deal on Friday after being arrested earlier this year for drunk driving near the Hamptons in New York.

On June 17, the Friends with Benefits actor was initially charged with DWI (driving while intoxicated) after he drove his 2025 grey BMW XM through a stop sign and swerved into oncoming traffic in Sag Harbor, an incorporated village in Suffolk county, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of Erika Lee's post in Springfield, Ohio, neighborhood group
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; @AmyHarber/X

Woman Behind Viral Post That Sparked Rumor About Haitian Immigrants Eating Pets Speaks Out

Springfield, Ohio resident Erika Lee, whose Facebook post alleging that Haitian immigrants were eating pets became a viral GOP conspiracy, now claims that she "didn't mean" for the claim to "explode" like it did.

Republicans have spread hateful rumors about Haitian immigrants "eating cats" after former President Donald Trump made outrageous, racist, and patently false claims during last week's presidential debate.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brand new sports car
Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

Things The Super Rich Do That Normal People Could Never Dream Of Doing

Times are tough right now, and for many people, it's hard to know where the money for groceries and bills is going to come from.

But for a limited few, money is truly no object, and it's crazy to realize what they spend money on as a matter of convenience rather than necessity.

Keep ReadingShow less
RuPaul's Drag Race stars on the Emmys red carpet
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

'Drag Race' Queens Clap Back After Reporter Claims They Walked Out After Losing Emmy

The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner is in hot water online after posting a misleading tweet during last night's Primetime Emmy Awards.

Gardner posted a video clip he filmed just after the announcement of the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, which RuPaul's Drag Race had won five of the past years in a row.

Keep ReadingShow less
Doctor with stethoscope
Alexandr Podvalny/Unsplash

People Break Down The Wildest Things A Doctor Ever Said To Them

Hearing a medical professional offer their official expert advice or assessment has patients always hanging on their every word.

But occasionally, the things they tell patients can be eye-opening in the unintentionally humorous delivery of their findings.

Keep ReadingShow less