Skip to content

Trump Administration Fast-Tracks Eliminating National Suicide Hotline's LGBTQ+ Youth Support

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Martin Scorsese Sparks Heated Debate After Explaining Why He Won't See Movies In The Theater Anymore

Martin Scorsese at the “Kundun” screening for the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival.
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The famed director told film critic Peter Travers about how people on their phones have ruined the movie-going experience—and sparked a debate online.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJun 11, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

Martin Scorsese won’t be watching the latest summer blockbuster in a movie theater anymore.

Film critic Peter Travers interviewed the 82-year-old famed director of Goodfellas and The Irishman for his blog, The Travers Take. The website is the latest project from Travers, a film critic for Rolling Stone and Good Morning America, as well as a longtime friend of Scorsese.

In the interview, Travers questioned him on why he no longer watches movies at a theater:

“I asked the maestro why he doesn’t see movies in theaters anymore, and he went all raging bull about audiences who babble on phones during the movie, leave to order snacks and vats of soda, and keep up a noise level loud enough to drown out the actors.”

Scorsese does have a point about rude moviegoers. During the showings of “A Minecraft Movie,” starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, a TikTok trend emerged where the audience would throw their buckets of popcorn into the air when Minecraft Steve said “chicken jockey.”

A TikTok video of that challenge can be seen below:

@the.tiser

SA teens have flocked to a special screening of #Minecraft and in a shower of popcorn yelled the infamous words, ‘chicken jockey!’ 🐤🍿 #chickenjockey #cinemascreening #adelaide #southaustralia #australia #jackblack

Travers continued the interview, reminding Scorsese of the joy of going to the movies as kids.

"'Come on, Marty,' I said, 'we couldn’t keep our mouths shut when we were kids.' His eyes darkened. 'Yeah, maybe,' he conceded, 'but when we talked, it was always about the movie and the fun we had chewing over the details.'”

At the same time, Scorsese has the privilege of watching his films in his New York City townhouse, which is decorated with movie posters, memorabilia, cameras, a movie library, and his own screening room. His cinema-decorated home can be previewed in a 2024 TikTok video with his youngest daughter, Francesca.

Take a look at this movie lovers’ setup below:

@francescascorsese

We’re movie lovers… #fyp #dadsoftiktok #martinscorsese #movielovers

Needless to say, Scorsese won’t be seen in a multiplex anytime soon.

This isn’t the first time Scorsese has had a controversial take on movies. He gave an interview to Empire magazine in 2019, stating that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is “not cinema” and more like “theme parks.”

Scorsese explained:

“I said that I’ve tried to watch a few of them and that they’re not for me, that they seem to me to be closer to theme parks than they are to movies as I’ve known and loved them throughout my life, and that in the end, I don’t think they’re cinema.”

But some fans agree with Scorsese’s take when it comes to audience antics at movie theaters:






While others disagreed:






According to Deadline, Scorsese’s next movie will be set in Hawaii, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, and Dwayne Johnson. The screenplay has been described as a Goodfellas meets The Departed crime drama set in the 1960s about a mob boss’ rise to build a criminal empire, waging war against mainland corporations.

A movie that I’m sure Scorsese will watch in the comfort of his own screening room.

Latest News

Lynda Carter; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Lynda Carter Hilariously Channels Wonder Woman In Response To Trump's Claim About 'Undetectable' Planes

Ted Cruz; Tucker Carlson
Political News

Tucker Carlson And Ted Cruz Get Into Shouting Match Over Iran In Bonkers Interview Clip

Donald Trump
Political News

VA Doctors Can Now Refuse To Treat Veterans Who Are Democrats Or Unmarried Thanks To Trump Order

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Resurfaced Trump Tweet Criticizing Obama Over Iran Comes Back To Bite Him

Amid tensions with Iran, President Donald Trump was criticized for hypocrisy after social media users resurfaced a 2013 tweet in which he accused former President Barack Obama of planning an attack on Iran because of his "inability to negotiate properly."

Trump has declined to clarify whether the U.S. is edging closer to launching strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, following a warning from Iran’s supreme leader against any attack and a rejection of Trump’s demand for surrender.

Keep ReadingShow less
​​Elon Musk
Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

Anti-Elon Banner at Stanford

Stanford University graduates were given creative advice from above as an airplane flew over the graduation ceremony with a banner reading, “CONGRATS! DON’T WORK FOR ELON.”

The moment was captured last Sunday during the university’s 134th Commencement ceremony, where the Class of 2025 received their degrees at Stanford Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Ashley; Brad Pitt in 'F1'
Arnold Jerocki/L'Oreal/Getty Images

'F1' Director Speaks Out After Fan Outrage Over 'Bridgerton' Star's Scenes Getting Cut From Film

Once the F1 Grand Prix bug bites you, it's hard to let the passion and drive for the sport go, and most fans are eager to consume any additional content, from interviews to documentaries to full-length films.

Coming later this month is F1, starring Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, who missed his shot at stardom in a near-fatal accident in the 1990s. Thirty years later, his former team is struggling to succeed and convince him to come back to the track, but this time, he has to learn that it's not something he can do alone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter claps back

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album has caused quite a stir in people's espresso after she revealed the cover art in a post on X.

On June 11th, the American singer posted the image of herself on her hands and knees, wearing a black bodycon dress with a ribbon and black heels. Carpenter’s hand touches the knee of a mystery man wearing a black suit who is seen gripping a lock of the bombshell blonde’s hair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty Images

'Modern Family' Star Comes Out As Bisexual Using Iconic Clip From The Show

When your breakout role was on something as iconic and nostalgic as Modern Family, of course you'd have to use a moment from the show when you have big news to share.

A favorite moment in the show took place when Mitch and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet) were having dinner at a Vietnamese restaurant with their adopted daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), and their sister, Gloria (Sofía Vergara). In the scene, Vergara encourages Lily to try the Pho to connect with her family roots because "she's Vietnamese."

Keep ReadingShow less