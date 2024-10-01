Sabrina Carpenter Hilariously Teases Her Bizarre Connection To NYC Mayor's Indictment

Sabrina Carpenter had fans cracking up after she hilariously teased her bizarre connection to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' indictment, noting that her music video shoot for "Feather" at a Brooklyn church sparked an investigation that helped contribute to the charges Adams faces.
Last week, Manhattan prosecutors charged Adams with conspiracy to commit bribery, fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations from the Turkish government. Prosecutors allege that Adams accepted luxury travel, benefits exceeding $100,000, and illegal campaign contributions over several years.
In return, prosecutors claim Adams used his political influence to grant favors to Turkey, including pressuring Fire Department officials to approve the construction of a new high-rise Turkish Consulate in Midtown Manhattan while he was mayor-elect.
Adams has strongly denied the charges and refuses to step down. He pleaded not guilty to all five charges in federal court on Friday.
Speaking at her concert at Madison Square Garden after The New York Post alleged that an investigation involving the Brooklyn church featured in the "Feather" music video contributed to the indictment, Carpenter laughed and said:
"Damn, what now? Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted or...?"
You can see the moment in the video below.
Last year, Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello was stripped of his administrative duties after letting Carpenter film the music video inside Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Williamsburg. Gigantiello faced disciplinary action, relieving him of his administrative responsibilities within the Diocese of Brooklyn.
At the time, The New York Timesdisclosed that Gigantiello faced repercussions for permitting the filming without adhering to established protocols governing church property usage. In a statement, Gigantiello expressed sincere regret for his decision. He clarified that he greenlit the filming to foster ties between the community's young creative artists and the parish.
He admitted to conducting a background check on Carpenter and, finding nothing objectionable, consented to the shoot after removing the Blessed Sacrament from the church.
When asked by The Post about a subpoena issued last week seeking information regarding business dealings between Gigantiello and Adams' former chief of staff, Frank Carone, Brooklyn diocese officials responded with a statement linking the subpoena to an internal investigation concerning Carpenter's music video, saying "it would be inappropriate to comment further on that review, which is still ongoing."
Then they alluded to the federal investigation:
“The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest.”
The statement suggests that Carpenter's music video shoot last year may have triggered the federal investigation—just one of several currently surrounding the Adams administration.
And people loved Carpenter's reaction to it.
Carpenter might be having a great time—but Adams sure isn't.
In a Tuesday court filing, lawyers for Adams accused federal prosecutors of leaking details from the investigation that resulted in the mayor's indictment last week. They requested that the judge overseeing the case hold a hearing and impose sanctions.
The filing, made by Adams’ attorney Alex Spiro, cites several New York Times articles from the past year that reported on the investigation's scope and progress. Adams’ legal team argued that these reports biased the public against the mayor.
While such requests for leak investigations are rarely granted, Adams' lawyers contended that only a select few individuals—prosecutors, grand jurors, and court staff—would have known about the indictment before the charges were made public.