Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sabrina Carpenter Hilariously Teases Her Bizarre Connection To NYC Mayor's Indictment

Screenshot of Sabrina Carpenter; Eric Adams
Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube; MEGA/GCC Images/Getty Images

The singer's music video shoot for "Feather" at a Brooklyn church sparked an investigation that helped contribute to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' indictment—and she couldn't help but comment on it during her recent concert at Madison Square Garden.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 01, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Sabrina Carpenter had fans cracking up after she hilariously teased her bizarre connection to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' indictment, noting that her music video shoot for "Feather" at a Brooklyn church sparked an investigation that helped contribute to the charges Adams faces.

Last week, Manhattan prosecutors charged Adams with conspiracy to commit bribery, fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations from the Turkish government. Prosecutors allege that Adams accepted luxury travel, benefits exceeding $100,000, and illegal campaign contributions over several years.

In return, prosecutors claim Adams used his political influence to grant favors to Turkey, including pressuring Fire Department officials to approve the construction of a new high-rise Turkish Consulate in Midtown Manhattan while he was mayor-elect.

Adams has strongly denied the charges and refuses to step down. He pleaded not guilty to all five charges in federal court on Friday.

Speaking at her concert at Madison Square Garden after The New York Post alleged that an investigation involving the Brooklyn church featured in the "Feather" music video contributed to the indictment, Carpenter laughed and said:

"Damn, what now? Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted or...?"

You can see the moment in the video below.

Last year, Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello was stripped of his administrative duties after letting Carpenter film the music video inside Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Williamsburg. Gigantiello faced disciplinary action, relieving him of his administrative responsibilities within the Diocese of Brooklyn.

At the time, The New York Timesdisclosed that Gigantiello faced repercussions for permitting the filming without adhering to established protocols governing church property usage. In a statement, Gigantiello expressed sincere regret for his decision. He clarified that he greenlit the filming to foster ties between the community's young creative artists and the parish.

He admitted to conducting a background check on Carpenter and, finding nothing objectionable, consented to the shoot after removing the Blessed Sacrament from the church.

When asked by The Post about a subpoena issued last week seeking information regarding business dealings between Gigantiello and Adams' former chief of staff, Frank Carone, Brooklyn diocese officials responded with a statement linking the subpoena to an internal investigation concerning Carpenter's music video, saying "it would be inappropriate to comment further on that review, which is still ongoing."

Then they alluded to the federal investigation:

“The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest.”

The statement suggests that Carpenter's music video shoot last year may have triggered the federal investigation—just one of several currently surrounding the Adams administration.

And people loved Carpenter's reaction to it.


Carpenter might be having a great time—but Adams sure isn't.

In a Tuesday court filing, lawyers for Adams accused federal prosecutors of leaking details from the investigation that resulted in the mayor's indictment last week. They requested that the judge overseeing the case hold a hearing and impose sanctions.

The filing, made by Adams’ attorney Alex Spiro, cites several New York Times articles from the past year that reported on the investigation's scope and progress. Adams’ legal team argued that these reports biased the public against the mayor.

While such requests for leak investigations are rarely granted, Adams' lawyers contended that only a select few individuals—prosecutors, grand jurors, and court staff—would have known about the indictment before the charges were made public.

Latest News

More from News/political-news

Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Barbra Streisand Shares Touching Tribute To Her 'A Star Is Born' Costar Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand paid a sweet tribute to her A Star is Born costar Kris Kristofferson after his death over the weekend.

Streisand, 82, co-produced and starred in the 1976 remake of the musical romantic drama and won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her role playing an unknown singer and love interest to Kristofferson's established rockstar character.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zachary Levi; Donald Trump
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images; Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Actor Zachary Levi Sparks Backlash From Fans After Throwing His Support Behind Trump

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi was criticized by his fans after he endorsed former President Donald Trump at a Reclaim America Tour in Dearborn, Michigan, admitting that it might be "career suicide."

Levi, who previously backed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the election before Kennedy dropped out, said “in a perfect world... perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” but nonetheless expressed his support for Trump while preparing to interview Kennedy and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in October 2022 before going full MAGA.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Devastation from Hurricane Helene in Georgia
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images; Megan Varner/Getty Images

MTG Ripped For Attending Alabama Football Game With Trump After Hurricane Devastated Georgia

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked backlash after she was photographed alongside former President Donald Trump at the Alabama-Georgia college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday instead of helping with the recovery effort in Georgia following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene struck Florida on Thursday, then barreled through large sections of the southern and eastern U.S., resulting in at least 116 deaths and widespread destruction of homes and property.

Keep ReadingShow less
Randy Rainbow as Taylor Swift; Donald Trump
Randy Rainbow/YouTube

Randy Rainbow Hilariously Skewers Trump With Perfect Taylor Swift Parody Video

Musical internet comedian Randy Rainbow is back once again, but this time he's veered away from showtunes toward the most famous music star in the world, Taylor Swift.

Rainbow's latest video skewers Donald Trump's debate performance against Democratic opponent Kamala Harris with an expertly rewritten version of Swift's hit "Blank Space."

Keep ReadingShow less
twins in matching rainbow suits
frank mckenna on Unsplash

Identical Twins Break Down The Biggest Differences Between Them

Like most of us, I went to elementary and high school with multiple sets of twins. There were two sets in my class—identical sisters and fraternal brothers.

The brothers were never mistaken for each other. One was a stockier blond while the other was a taller brunette.

Keep ReadingShow less