Video Of Roseanne Screaming About 2020 Election At Tucker Carlson Event Is Peak MAGA

Footage of MAGA comedian Roseanne Barr screaming about the 2020 election during her special appearance on the Tucker Carlson Live tour in Fort Worth, Texas, went viral for showing that she delivered her angry rant to a mostly empty Dickies Arena.

Standing up on stage as Carlson looked on from an adjacent seat, she raged against Democrats:

"They overthrew the government of our country and they didn't even answer for it and that pisses me off!"

There is no evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulent and even former President Donald Trump's own intelligence agencies determined the election was both free and fair.

In fact, a statement from the Trump administration's own Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, affirmed the agencies found "no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

But Roseanne's audience cheered nonetheless—and a look at the footage shows there was barely anyone there.

It was peak MAGA and the criticism came hard and fast.









Roseanne has made headlines for similar outbursts at MAGA events before.



Last year, she raised eyebrows after she implored "MAGA-dor" Trump—a play off the word "matador" that typically refers to bullfighters—to "kill the godd*mn bull" and end "the deep state bullsh*t."

Barr, like many MAGA adherents, seemed utterly convinced that Trump's re-election would lead to a global reckoning over "the deep state," a widely discredited conspiracy theory that claims the existence of a clandestine group of actors who exercise power from within high levels of government, finance, and industry in the United States.

Earlier this year, she was criticized following a drunken rant she delivered while partying at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. At the time, she urged people to "drop out of college" because professors are "devil-worshipping Democrat donors."

Fittingly, she said she attended the event to support former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost her own bid for office after backing Trump's lies about the 2020 election. She's now running a longshot bid for the U.S. Senate.