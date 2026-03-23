Chappell Roan Speaks Out After Soccer Star Says Her Security Guard Aggressively Confronted His Young Daughter

Chappell Roan has responded to an alleged altercation between the singer’s security guard and the daughter of soccer star Jorginho Frello.

On Saturday, Frello wrote on Instagram that he, his wife Catherine Harding, and his 11-year-old stepdaughter were staying at a São Paulo hotel ahead of Roan’s headlining performance at Lollapalooza Brazil when the singer, who was also apparently staying there, walked past their table at breakfast.

The soccer star said his stepdaughter, Harding’s daughter with actor Jude Law, is a fan of Roan’s music and “simply walked past the singer’s table” to get a glimpse of her before returning to her family.

The soccer star described what he called a “disproportionate” response from security:

“[He] began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

He added that the guard claimed he would file a complaint with the hotel, noting that his own experience in the public eye has given him a clear understanding of “respect and boundaries.”

He shared his broader reaction to the incident:

“I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child.”

Harding also addressed the situation, saying she told the security guard that her daughter is accustomed to being around public figures and that, as hotel guests, they had every right to move freely through the space. She denied any suggestion that her daughter behaved inappropriately, adding that they never approached the singer.

Frello escalated his criticism in a follow-up message:

“WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

Harding later reposted his statements on her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of her daughter’s fan-made sign for Roan’s performance, which referenced the pop star’s song “HOT TO GO!”

You can view his post below:

Brazilian footballer Jorginho says Chappell Roan’s security guard spoke to his wife and daughter in an “extremely aggressive manner” while they were staying at the same hotel as the singer.



He said his daughter recognized Chappell and “simply walked past the singer’s table” to… pic.twitter.com/1s6CL5RpYJ

— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 21, 2026

Roan responded on Sunday, sharing what she described as her “half of the story” after the Brazilian soccer star accused one of her security guards of leaving his stepdaughter “extremely shaken” and “in tears.”

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Roan said the guard involved was not part of her team and that she did not witness any interaction involving a child or a woman at the hotel.

The singer addressed the situation from her perspective:

“No one came up to me, no one bothered me…”

She also emphasized that she did not instruct anyone to confront the family.

Roan responded to the security guard’s actions:

“It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe [that] because there’s no action even taken.”

You can watch her video response here:

Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026

In a separate Instagram Stories post, Roan addressed online reactions that mocked the situation. "I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy," she said.

The internet quickly split between those defending the family and those backing Roan’s stance on boundaries.









































Meanwhile, Harding shared a video of her daughter enjoying Friday’s Lollapalooza Brazil headliner Sabrina Carpenter, noting that the 11-year-old chose not to attend Roan’s set the following day due to “how we were treated.”

Harding posted her own video response:









Naturally, people had opinions about that, too.

















The moment also comes as Roan has been vocal about fan behavior. In 2024, the singer expressed to her followers that some interactions had crossed the line into harassment and stalking as her popularity increased. More recently, while heading to a dinner in Paris, she criticized autograph seekers and photographers in the crowd for “completely disregarding all of my boundaries.”

As the controversy continue to circulate online and draw responses beyond social media, including from Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere, the situation highlights the ongoing tension between celebrity security and fan access, and how quickly those lines can blur.