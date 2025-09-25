Skip to content

Chappell Roan's Jumbotron Shock!

Rachel Bilson Opens Up About Getting Fired From Project Over Sexual Comment She Made On Podcast

Rachel Bilson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for 21Seeds

The actor shared with comedian Nicole Byer how she was stunned after losing work due to a raunchy comment she'd made on a friend's podcast two years prior.

Joanna Edwards
Sep 25, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
Actors in wildly popular shows can be under the spotlight—oftentimes a harsh one.

During a guest appearance with Nicole Byer on the podcast Why Won't You Date Me, actor Rachel Bilson talked about a time when she lost out on an acting job due to a casual comment being noticed and commented on by the popular media.

Bilson, who is best known for her role in the megahit 2000s TV show The OC, said that she had said something raunchy while on a friend's podcast a couple years ago, and that her comment followed her and eventually lost her an acting job.

What was the comment? Fairly tame, by many measures, but she was right—it is raunchy.

“I said something like, ‘I like to be manhandled.'"


@whywontyoudatemepod

fired for a comment said on a podcast 🫠 the world is a really strange place right now, huh watch the full interview with Rachel Bilson on Why Won't You Date Me? on YT or anywhere you get your podcasts. and check out her podcast @broadideaspodcast #cancelled #fired #rachelbilson

Though she said the friend also used the word "manhandled" during the segment, the casual banter followed her, and she got fired from an acting role for it.

She said she sort of understood why it happened, but she didn't feel it was just or right.

“Did I want to fight it? Absolutely. Look, I can see both sides. When you take something out of context and you read something as a standalone comment, it can come off a certain way ― sure.”

Some people wondered why on earth a comment like that would be perceived so poorly that she would lose a job.

It probably wouldn't have been a huge deal, Bilson elaborated, except the company she was working for was conservative.

“But I think it was a very conservative company so they weren’t comfortable talking about sex at all, in general.”

Some people did point out that this is not the only time she has been this open about her sexuality while speaking candidly.

@mikejf83/Instagram

Some people perhaps misconstrued the situation, thinking she had said these things at work.

@pugmon94/Instagram

The question remained, though: what kind of workplace would even care?

Comment
byu/krissykat30 from discussion
inentertainment

Many found this to be a perfect example of the double standard for men and women when it comes to sexuality.

Comment
byu/krissykat30 from discussion
inentertainment


Comment
byu/krissykat30 from discussion
inentertainment

A pretty relevant question...

@SjaakBakker1/X

Bilson and friend Olivia Allen host a podcast called Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen.

