Things People Never Thought Would Happen To Them But Did

My life has been full of surprises.

It's a coin toss on what was welcome and what I'd love to do over.

Purchasing my dog blind drunk?

An unexpected and successful surprise.

Being suddenly trapped in an elevator during a fire while on the way to an audition?

Yeah, I could've done without that memory.

There have been days where I had to sit down and ask... "Is this really my life?"

The answer varies.

I know y'all can relate.

A deleted Redditor wanted to hear about the life incidents people were left shocked by, so they asked:

"What's the one thing you thought could never happen to you, but did?"

"When my cat learned to open the fridge by herself."

- AlluringAngeel

"I’m impressed! Very smart kitty."

- Yarnprincess614

That Hurt

"My wife of 36 years cheated on me. I caught her. She said she never would have told me if I hadn't caught her. So she says this is her only affair, but how am I supposed to know for sure."

"It is so hard when you have known someone for so long. Thinking they had your back. Come to find out, they stab you in the back and break your heart and tear your soul out."

"Hugs to you too."

- Kink4202

"I feel for you. I discovered that my husband of 31 years had been cheating on me for 20 of those years. I never would have believed he was capable of such deplorable behavior. I caught him too. If I hadn’t, he had every intention of carrying on for the rest of his life. My mind still struggles to comprehend that this is our story."

Hugs to you. 🤗"

- punkolina

Farewell...

"I never thought I’d lose my best friend so soon, but it happened, my lifelong best friend died 3 months ago."

"So many people responded and I thank you all for your good wishes and kind words, and to all who shared their stories of losing a loved one, I'm deeply sorry and we will get through this together! thank you all for the kind responses! so many comments to go through and reply to!"

- strawberrydreamm

Life is wild, man...

"So, I'm at the bus stop when this older lady asks for directions to the hospital. I decide to walk her there, and we chat. Turns out, she's a famous author in disguise, researching for her next book."

"Fast forward, she thanks me, and a few months later, her book drops. I check it out, and there’s my name in the acknowledgments! Never thought helping someone out would land me a shoutout in a bestselling novel. Life is wild, man."

- Rude_Marsupial2494

SURPRISE!!

"I grew up with friends who experienced a lot of mental health problems, especially in high school. Back then, seeing how much they had gone through, I tried my best to navigate life in a way that prevented me from developing mental health problems and I thought I was in the clear when I became an adult. But surprise - now I’m an adult and the most mentally ill among them all 🤙."

- BabyJuno3

DECAF!!

"I never thought I'd accidentally send a text meant for my best friend to my boss—fortunately, my boss has a great sense of humor about my "urgent" need for more coffee."

- Aggravating-Owl-6952

The World at Large

"Traveling overseas for vacation. For the longest time growing up, I thought my only option for going overseas was to get into military service. Never thought I’d be able to afford to do it otherwise. But I did and have done it several times."

- Zolome1977

"I remember my first vacation, and I paid for it myself. I was 20 years old and went to London for 2 weeks with a friend (he paid for himself). My dad was so proud of me. He never told me, but he told people we knew that I saved and never asked him for a dime, and I worked extra to save for it."

"My dad was that guy who went to Vietnam the day after he graduated high school, and my older siblings weren't adventurous enough to save up to leave the country, as they just chased tail. I always thought it was a strange thing to be proud of. Now that I'm 46, I can see why."

- Fallen_Muppet

FINALLY!

"I got sober. Started drinking whenever I could at 13,. Thought I'd die before 30 and was completely okay with that. I'm almost 5 years clean. 30 next month. My best mate since 16, now my husband, told me to shape up or he was out."

"We had done a lot of s**t together, but when he realized it wasn't just fun for me, it was like a switch flipped. His parents were addicts, and he said he was prepared to stick with me through all the ugly s**t if I quit. But he wasn't going to watch me kill myself."

"He is the only person in the world who has never once made me feel unwanted, and I could not lose that. Couldn't do that to him either. And once I was sober for the first time since my f**king childhood, I realized that all the s**t I was holding onto as reasons I wanted to die, were absolutely no comparison to the life I could have if I just stuck around."

- metal_mace

No Joke

"Depression. Thought it was a joke, thought it was an excuse. God depressed and diagnosed with treatment-resistant MDD. I am fortunate to be in a place where I no longer need meds but, damn. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy."

- Dogmom2013

"I had forgotten that you feel nothing. It’s been long enough now that I got over that hump that I don’t think of it every day. Then John Green made a video about his depression and it all came flooding back. It’s so awful. I’m glad you got out too."

- sodoneshopping

"Same for me. Thought I'd never get that. Thought I was burned out from work and building our house. Turns out, insomnia, massive overthinking, and irritability always are some very common signs of depression. Never wanted to take medication, but damn, I feel like myself again."

- travelcasket

I WON!!!

"I won a big international Amazon giveaway. An Alienware gaming computer setup. Including their newest gaming laptop at the time, a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and headset, all with custom designs. I'm still using it! And I'm not even a gamer, aside from occasional gaming sessions with my bf x) I mostly use it for digital art haha."

- Inky-Skies

The Fall

"I'm short on memories at the moment, but there was that time when I was a little kid lining up the chairs in a row and running on top of them, back and forth, back and forth. My mom said 'You're gonna fall' and I replied something like' I can't fall, mother, I'm immune.' Another three steps and I hit the floor chin first. Bust my lower lip and bit a hole through my tongue."

- Bhelduz

40

"Getting a really serious case of pneumonia as an active healthy 40-year-old. I went from feeling a bit ill, and developing a cough to a coma in intensive care on life support in just 3 days! Spent 5 weeks in a coma with full lung and then kidney failure, and another 3 doing physio and recovering."

- Brave_Hippo9391

"Not nearly as serious as your case but 36 years old, decent enough health and I also got really serious pneumonia this past February. I ended up in the hospital for 3 days and had some wild levels, and was scared out of my mind. Had 2 infectious disease doctors probing at me and running every test under the sun, ultimately to determine it was serious atypical pneumonia that spread to my heart and caused a serious infection. They thought I had or was going to have an MI. Super scary."

- CitgoBeard

Everything Lost

"I got manipulated by someone who stole everything from me. My child, my home, my cars, my possessions, everything. And now just trying to get my child back seems impossible, and I'll be in debt till the day I die, maybe even after."

- Tiffanybird

"Oh, my heart. I was saying almost the exact same things 8 years ago. In my experience, doing the next right thing for the right reason will never steer you wrong. It’s not as impossible as it seems in the beginning. My children would tell you the same thing!"

- Ok_Sheepherder74

Ghost Bike

"I saw a woman basically die in front of me, I was stuck in a traffic queue and realized as I approached the front of the queue that an unfortunate person was hit on their push bike by a bin lorry. They were literally doing CPR within a meter of my car on this woman. I’ve never felt so helpless and confused by this. Unfortunately, the woman died and what hit home to me she had a child seat on the back of that bike (lucky no child was involved, but being an early parent now I feel sick thinking about it) turns out the woman was a nurse as well."

"They put a 'ghost bike' up at each location where someone gets killed on their bike near me to highlight more cycle lanes are required which are still there today. No one was at fault for this may I add it was just a sh*t and unfortunate turn of events I think. Look out for one another is my life lesson is what I’ve learned from this."

- Turbulent-Macaroon74

Eat Apples

"I slipped on a banana skin, no joke."

- Hat_Potato

Well, life is full of surprises.

Isn't it?

Some great, some not so great.

That's why we have to be prepared for anything and everything.

Life is gonna life and leave us stunned.



Let's just hope the odds are for more shocks that are good and not bad.



