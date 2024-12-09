Paul Mescal Wows 'SNL' Fans With His Singing Chops In Musical 'Gladiator II' Parody

We've all heard the saying, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," and we've certainly all heard advice about doing what's working for others, in the hopes of it working for us, too.
With the whirlwind of popularity surrounding Wicked and Moana 2 right now, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see more musical adaptations surge onto the scene in the hopes of riding their coattails of success.
But only the folks at Saturday Night Live would think up a musical rendition of... Gladiator II.
During Paul Mescal's debut appearance and hosting role at SNL, he played the lead role as "the killing machine" in the musical adaptation of the film, the riff said to have "an extra 50 minutes of songs" to improve the experience.
The sketch opens with a new song called, "No Place Like Rome," with sets the scene for the film, and leaves Mescal saying:
"I think I'm gonna like it here."
It then moves into the actual preview of the film, featuring 50 new minutes worth of music, including Mescal singing about how he's "so much more than a killing machine."
You can see a portion here:
Paul Mescal turns ‘GLADIATOR 2’ into a musical on SNL. pic.twitter.com/oitdHArrzI
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 8, 2024
The sketch wraps up with Mescal singing about how far he'll go before he gets on a broom and sings a riff similar to the final notes in Cynthia Erivo's "Defying Gravity," as he flies off wearing a witch's hat.
You can catch that moment here:
PAUL MESCAL SINGING THE DEFYING GRAVITY RIFF ON SNL pic.twitter.com/WUWdmOXPDX
— SITA (@raspberhrriies) December 8, 2024
That some viewers were impressed by the performance would be an understatement.
Thought I was over the Paul Mescal hype but unfortunately he’s a little too charming #snl pic.twitter.com/CSAd9JFAX4
— wine mom y0r forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) December 8, 2024
I should've hated it, but I laughed at least a good 3 times 😆 pic.twitter.com/nhjeYjlYUV
— Ryan 'All Day News' Anderson (@Ryans_Ramblings) December 8, 2024
Wow... That was actually so good. Gave me a good laugh 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/CcOE2FFraN
— January 27 🤗❤️ (@mpiredivine) December 8, 2024
Lmao I actually enjoyed this clip more than the actual movie 🤣
— Primal J@y (@rollinroninxbt) December 8, 2024
Paul Mescal turning Gladiator 2 into a musical on SNL? Man’s out here making history AND hits 😂
— Kaarthic (@kaarthic_vr) December 8, 2024
Paul Mescal + Gladiator + musical? Comedy gold
— :3 (@virtualdiaryy_) December 8, 2024
Others entertained the idea of this musical—or something like it—actually happening.
what’s crazy is there’s a good chance of this REALLY happening
— kenny jones (@relientkenny) December 8, 2024
Now I would actually watch this …😂
— Llama camping (@Llamacamping) December 8, 2024
This actually would’ve made it better than the pointless movie we got
— SIKORA (@iamsikora) December 8, 2024
That's not a bad idea actually.
— OurMovieGuide (@OurMovieGuide) December 8, 2024
Crazy that this could have realistically been the movie we got
— Bryce Storbakken (@BryceStorbakken) December 8, 2024
You can watch the full sketch here:
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Whether or not Gladiator II will be a hit or a solid follow-up to the beloved Gladiator is yet to be seen, but SNL might have just accidentally proven just how much some people love musicals—and how music can take a film like to a completely different place.