Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Divulge Which Obvious Things They Only Just Realized

a man and a woman sitting on sofa and laughing at something on a laptop
a person sitting on a couch with a laptop
Photo by Surface on Unsplash

Reddit user Ratich2 asked: 'What’s something obvious for everyone, but you only just realized?'

John Curtis
By John CurtisSep 29, 2024
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

It's safe to say that something obvious to one person might not be obvious to another.

Some people have a different way of life or a different view of the world.

it's a little less forgivable if someone doesn't know, or worse, accept, a concrete fact (no, the earth is NOT flat...)

Even so, some people go through most of their lives blissfully unaware of things that were more or less common knowledge to others.

In fact, there's probably no one on earth who hasn't been late to this particular party at least once in their life.

Redditor Ratich2 was eager to hear the obvious things people realized sometimes embarrassingly late in their life, leading them to ask:

"What’s something obvious for everyone, but you only just realized?"

The Gift That Keeps On Giving

"An old archaeologist moved in next door when I was about 6, and he asked me to go look on his driveway to help find fossils that he might dropped while moving in."

"I found two, that I still have to this very day (he told me to keep them) I was an adult before I realized he placed them there for me to find."

"He was a very nice old professor.'

'Not not mention how cool I became in the eyes of my friends for owning fossils."- henriktornberg

Didn't See That One Coming

"This was a long time ago but the first time I got my eyes checked I was in first or second grade or something."

"The optometrist told my mom I'm almost completely blind in one eye."

"She looks at me and asks why I wouldn't say anything?"

"I said I thought everyone only had one working eye."- arifern_

She Goes By Many Names

"I didn’t know my mom had a name until in first grade the teacher asked us what our mothers’ name was, everyone answered but me."

"I never realized my mom had a name, and I questioned my entire existence!"

"I went to her straight after school she was cooking in the kitchen I asked her mama what’s your name?"

"She smiled, stopped cooking and came down to my height, and told me her name."

"It was a sweet memory... but man, I felt shame that I didn’t know that sooner."- EnvironmentalPiece29

Season 3 Mom GIF by Nanalan'Giphy

Finally Seeing The Light

"I was 30 before I found out that the lights doing that stretchy thing at night wasn't normal."

"I have astigmatism."- StatusUnknown_

Lost In Translation

"So I'm not a native speaker which might make this somewhat excusable."

"But for the longest time, I thought sitcoms were named that because the main characters spend most of their time sitting (in a living room, in a bar, ...)"- AfRotaker

Who Isn't Tempted By Cookies...

"That you can click ‘don’t accept any cookies’ and websites work just fine."

"I always thought that would also disable essential cookies so would either accept all or go through the motions of only allowing essential ones.."- mitchw87

Baking Merry Christmas GIF by Daisy LemonGiphy

So Many Late In Life Discoveries About Santa...

:A few years back, I realized that the Christmas song, 'I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus', wasn't actually about the mother being unfaithful and putting out for St. Nick, but it was just the dad dressed as Santa."

"For almost my entire life, I thought the mom just got around."

"I was 26 when I realized otherwise."- Shodspartan

Vintage Gas

"There was a reddit comment years ago I wish I would have saved. OP was like 8 year old and saw her dad pump gas, and asked what the numbers were, 87, 89 and 93."

"Dad said it was the year the gas was made, newer gas is more expensive."

"Done deal, that answer worked."

"Years later OP was like 19, riding in her boyfriend's car and offered to get out and pump gas for him, and ask, 'what year gas do you use?'"

"WHAT?"

"She explained more and he was in tears laughing."- somedude456

Some Might Call Them "Frenemies".

"I only recently realized that the phrase 'with friends like these who needs enemies?' is actually implying that you have awful friends, not that you have friends so good that you don’t need to worry about your enemies."- AubbleCSGO

what is fetch mean girls GIFGiphy

Gray Isn't The Only Color That Comes In 50 Shades...

"I didn’t realize until a couple of years ago it’s 'pitch black' as in pitch aka tar."- c_girl_108

Kids These Days...

"When I was teaching, I said something would be ludicrous, and the whole class looked at me with interest and surprise."

"They didn’t know Ludacris, the rapper’s name, was a pun."- Enough_Jellyfish5700

And No, B.C. Doesn't Mean "Before Christina Aguilera"

"For the longest time, I always thought Prima Donna was Pre-Madonna."- Firm-Answer-148

good morning hello GIFGiphy

But It's Much More Fun To Turn

"That big ship's wheel I got to turn as a kid was not actually controlling the cruise ship."- Tasty_Value

Dear Lord, Let's Hope Not!

"For a while I even confused astigmatism as A stigmatism."

"So I assumed that a person could also have two stigmatisms."- classystaircase52

A Matter Of Taste

"I recently discovered that honey isn't spicy."

"My husband was buying a bottle of hot honey, and I made some comment about the ridiculous marketing, since all honey is already spicy."

"Turns out I'm just allergic."- VacantMajesty

honey satisfying GIFGiphy

Some say ignorance is bliss.

And, in truth, all these people could have probably gone on living their lives perfectly fine without ever knowing any of these things.

Until that is, it came up in a conversation...

Latest News

Blurry silhouette shot of a woman standing against a window, pulling a curtain back. The picture has a blue tint.
Trending

People Who've Been Caught Hooking Up Outdoors Share Their Experiences

More from Trending

Travis Kelce with his mom, Donna
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/GettyImages

Donna Kelce Had Some Hilariously Brutal Advice For Travis Ahead Of His First Major TV Role

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has done some TV work before in stints like Saturday Night Live and in the comedy series Moonbase 8, but the 34-year-old is now set to make his major acting debut in a scripted TV show in Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror series Grotesquerie.

In preparation for Kelce's foray into Hollywood, his mom, Donna Kelce, shared the advice she gave to her son as she prepared to watch the show for the first time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump
YouTube/CNN

Old Rubio Debate Zinger Ripping Trump Resurfaces After Trump Launches $100k Watch Grift

After former President Donald Trump started hawking $100K "Trump" watches, the perfect old clip of Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio mocking Trump resurfaced.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump encouraged his supporters to purchase watches to support his presidential campaign:

Keep ReadingShow less
YouTube screenshot of Hoda Kotb
TODAY/YouTube

Hota Kotb Gets Emotional Announcing She'll Be Leaving 'Today' Show—And Now We're All Sobbing

It's the end of an era for Today and for Hota Kotb, who tearfully announced on Thursday that she would be leaving the show early next year.

Kotb, who has been apart of the NBC family for nearly three decades, has most recently co-hosted the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and then Jenna Bush Hager and co-anchored Today with Savannah Guthrie for the last five plus years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
MSNBC; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Harris Just Slipped In Another Epically Shady Dig At Trump's Rally Crowd Sizes During Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris had her supporters cracking up after she slipped in another shady dig at former President Donald Trump's rally crowd sizes during an interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.

Harris sat down for the interview two weeks after she and Trump met for this election cycle's first—and likely only—presidential debate between the two of them ahead of November's general election. The event marked the first time Harris had ever actually met Trump in person and observers widely agreed she won it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man smirking
Photo by Sazzad Aryan on Unsplash

The Biggest Loopholes People Have Managed To Exploit

We've all heard the saying that the best judge of character is how a person behaves when they believe they are not being watched.

But perhaps another smart measure would be what people are willing to do if they have the opportunity to take advantage of a loophole, and just how much they will exploit it.

Keep ReadingShow less