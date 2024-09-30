Nutter Butter's TikTok Videos Are Honestly Kind Of Terrifying—And People Don't Know What To Think

Nutter Butter is the beloved peanut butter cookie sandwich snack that has been delighting consumers around the world for decades.
But while the brand seems to maintain its wholesome American image in the collective consumer consciousness, it's an entirely different story online with its social media presence.
People are genuinely getting freaked out by Nutter Butter's TikTok videos, which are inflected with conspiracy theory themes, nightmarish landscapes and creepy atmospheric music.
The clips seem almost as if they were created by a mad scientist casting a hypnotic spell on vulnerable Nutter Butter fans so they might trade in their souls for the creamy nutty cookies.
But with a million followers, it's a train wreck people can't stop watching, and they keep coming back for more.
One clip, titled, "I have ascended," shows a Nutter Butter attached to a spinning drill gun that eventually detaches itself and rises towards an ominous starscape while spinning.
What's especially nuts is that it came with a sensitive content warning, giving viewers a last-minute chance to avoid getting traumatized by a cookie.
@officialnutterbutter/TikTok
People are trembling.
One of the more disturbing clips is of a figure wearing a shirt that reads, "Aidan"—a mysterious repeated reference across the account's other videos, along with the name "Nadia." Both names are anagrams of each other.
A Nutter Butter spokesperson confirmed Aidan is a tribute to a long-term commenter on the account's page.
This version of Aidan in the video has a shape-shifting Nutter Butter head and is terrorized by the scary Nutter Butter man for no reason.
Because why wouldn't that make you run to the store and grab a box of the nutty treats.
This one portrays a peanutty crucifixion.
Why? We'll never know, but our craving for the good stuff must be for some greater good.
The buzz extended over onto X (formerly Twitter), starting with this video that looks like a Nutter Butter family murder scene.
The videos are all anyone's talking about, which means the marketing strategy, whatever it is, is working.
It is...something else.
People can't help asking if Nutter Butter is okay, like TikTok user Cassie Fitzwater, who said the official Nutter Butter TikTok videos are freaking her out.
“If you guys have not seen Nutter Butter’s official account on here, I need you to stop what you’re doing and go look at it, because I had to, and I think you should, too,” said Fitzwater, adding:
“I’m concerned. Nutter Butter, are you guys okay? Are you doing alright?”
Her clip received over 2.1 million views.
Nutter Butter stitched her video into an otherworldly response.
When asked about the cookie company's kooky spookiness, they told Today:
“Nutter Butter embraces its nuttiness, departing from a perfectly curated feed to experiment with the surreal side of the internet."
The spokesperson added:
“Our social channels create a realm of extreme absurdity and deep lore by going where no other cookie has gone before."
“Follow us as we push the boundaries of creativity to take you on unexpected adventures.”
Many of us have already crossed the threshold, and our sanity will never be the same.