People Divulge The Most Bizarre Compliments They've Ever Received

confused person in black shirt
OSPAN ALI on Unsplash

Reddit user Majomember420 asked: 'What was the most bizarre "compliment" you got?'

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 24, 2024
Amelia Mavis Christnot
Amelia is an Oglala Lakota, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.
A compliment is always flattering, right?

Well...

Sometimes people make backhanded compliments which are really insults. But this article isn't about that.

This is about the compliments that leave you scratching your head, like the time a male friend told me I had "little, tiny, stripper feet." I was unaware strippers are known for their little feet—or that my friend might have more than a passing interest in feet.

Reddit user Majomember420 asked:

"What was the most bizarre 'compliment' you got?"

Danke

"A German man I was on a date with once tried flirting by telling me my nose was 'very proportionate to my face'."

"It was very German of him."

~ GlitteringLocality

Not To Be Confused With A Service Animal

"More than one person has called me their emotional support animal."

~ purplephysicist

Age Is Just A Number

"'You look too young to be a doctor. What are you, like 45?'."

"I was 26."

~ sfynerd

Smell The Rainbow

"'You have a really cute nose. It’s so little I could kill you with 2 Skittles'."

~ UpSchittsCreek_

Shoulders Back, Chest Out

"I did IT work in a nursing home where there were lots of residents with dementia."

"I was walking down a hall one day and a resident stopped in her tracks, grabbed me by the arm and said, 'You have the most wonderful posture'."

~ dartdoug

You Should See My Scapula

"'You have a nice clavicle'."

~ Ilikecosysocks

Like A Horse

"This older lady at my office had a weird fascination with me."

"She said 'I was watching you walk in this morning and you have a healthy gait'."

~ ekimlive

How's My Head?

"That I look like Guinness tastes. I'm an aquired taste."

~ Vivid_Ice_2755

The Deep End

"I had a college girlfriend who said my blue eyes were like looking at a chlorinated pool."

~ Viscount61

Wait, Is This A Compliment?

"When I was younger a random girl said I looked like Adam Lavine's uglier younger brother."

~ NegativeKarmaFarmar

Thanks, Kid

"Strange as in unexpected. I was running a Ferris wheel and the small boy who was in line to ride it alone looked at me—a sweaty male amusement park worker—and said, 'You’re handsome' like it was just a matter of fact, and then skedaddled up the stairs to the awaiting bucket."

~ SensualEnema

🐶💩

"'You have the most beautiful shade of dog sh*t brown eyes'."

~ AndrewKyleSmith

Ssssssss...

"That my skin feels like snake skin."

"Like... excuse me…? What‽‽"

~ Different-Weekend-95

Not A Bath Product

"'Your beard makes me want to grab your face and rub you all over my body like a loofah!'."

"It was a man at a regular, generic night club. I am a straight man."

~ Catandocaritas

What's Wrong With The Right One?

"That my left eye is really pretty."

"Both my eyes are the same colour..."

~ PlayfulMonk4943

What's the most bizarre compliment you've received?

