Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mom Traumatized After Going To Pick Up Kindergartner From School Only To Be Told He's 'Absent'

Screenshots from @thatsyessiii's TikTok videos
@thatsyessiii/TikTok

Mom and TikToker @thatsyessiii spoke out in a series of videos after she went to pick up her 6-year-old son from Kindergarten, only to be told by school officials that he had been marked 'absent' for the day despite the fact that she'd dropped him off at school that morning.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 24, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Parents sometimes talk about how hard it is to watch their children get on the school bus or to watch their children go inside the school building at parent drop-off.

While it may seem like such a small thing to those listening, parents carry with them the worry that something could happen while their child is not within their care.

Mom and TikToker @thatsyessii was a mixture of nervous, excited, and heartbroken that her son was entering kindergarten, especially when the school did not give her enough time to say goodbye to him or let her walk him in on the first day of school.

But on the second day, Yessii's concerns turned into a mother's worst nightmare when she went to pick her kindergartner up at 1:00 PM, only for him to not appear on the school's front curb with his fellow classmates.

Concerned that her son wasn't there, Yessii went into the school's front office, where they looked up her son's file.

When they asked her if she was looking for her son, Romel, they nonchalantly stated:

"Yes, he was reported 'absent' for today."

After watching her son walk into school that morning, experiencing that "special moment" as the two of them waved at each other, Yessii felt her world falling apart with the uttering of one sentence.

You can watch the first video here:

@thatsyessiii

story time??? Like for part 2 #kindergarten#school#lostchild#absent???#ohnoimdevistated#unexplainable

In a second video, Yessii gave a longer account of what had happened.

She and her son were back home, but they were both "scared" and "hurt" from what transpired.

The employee in the front office called every kindergarten classroom, with each teacher reporting that they did not have Romel in their class.

Other than making the phone calls, the office seemed to be doing nothing else to find Yessii's son, and their lack of interest or urgency in the situation sent the mother spiraling.

You can watch the second video here:

@thatsyessiii

They didn’t even let parents inside the school building or even walk there children to class for the first day of school or 2nd day. Not even the kindergartners. U were only allowed in the school building unless they were going inside the office. But a-lady from the office had to open the door for u n let u in.let me know if ya want part 3? #kindergarten#lostchild#absent???#2dayofschool#part2#devistating #mother

Fortunately, much to everyone's relief, Yessii revealed a bittersweet ending in her third update.

Frustrated with how little the front office seemed to care about what was happening, Yessii took matters into her own hands and barged down the hallways of the school, yelling her son's name and hoping he would hear her.

When she received no response, she went outside to the school's playground and activity area, where she approached a teacher supervising an older group of kids.

While talking to the teacher, Romel came running up to her, sobbing uncontrollably. While his kindergarten class was outside, he accidentally joined a first grade physical education class instead of staying with his group to go to school drop-off.

Though he was safe, it was alarming that the first grade teacher did not notice they had an extra student, and that Romel's teacher did not realize they had a missing student.

Also, presumably, Romel was with his class throughout the day until being split up on the playground, leading everyone to wonder when he was reported absent, and how long he had actually been missing.

You can watch the third video here:

@thatsyessiii

Here is a video for you mommies to get an idea how i felt. I FELT LIKE THE WORLD CAME DOWN TO ME !! Like I lost the MOST PRECIOUS THING IN MY LIFE AND MY MOTIVATION TO LIFE !!!😭😭 but I’m happy I found him thanks to me cuss the way they handle the situation was so bad. I had to take actions into my own hands and look for my baby, Because at this point i was in so much distress i was thinking the most horrible things. Im thinking of going live with you guys to explain everything. There so many of you i want to reply to!!! And thanks to eveyone that sent me a message and postive comments. 🥹 im reading all the postive ones to my son and says thankyou !!! 🤝💕 #lostchild#kindergarten#2nddayofschool#absent???#devestatedmom#school#respect#worstnightmare

Fellow TikTokers were furious on Yessii and Romel's behalf, citing how traumatizing this must have been for both of them.

@thatsyessii/TikTok

@thatsyessii/TikTok

@thatsyessii/TikTok

@thatsyessii/TikTok

@thatsyessii/TikTok

Some also encouraged Yessii to seek out a lawyer for Romel's disappearance and the school's lackadaisical approach.

@thatsyessii/TikTok

@thatsyessii/TikTok

@thatsyessii/TikTok

@thatsyessii/TikTok

@thatsyessii/TikTok

In a fourth and final (for now) video, Yessii expressed her thanks and showed her happy, healthy son, Romel.

Though she didn't disclose information about it, it seems there are legal proceedings in the works as she was not sure "if it was okay to share anymore information online or not."

Yessii also confirmed for concerned parents that Romel was not attending that school any longer and would not attend that school in the future.

She also used the hashtags "homeschool" and "safer together" in the description of the video, leading us to believe that she might be pursuing homeschooling or virtual schooling as an option going forward.

You can watch the third video here:

@thatsyessiii

Didnt expect the video to blow up!But thank you everyone for your support 🫶🏻🥹 #kindergartener#homeschool#safertogether#untilfurthernotice#fypシ゚viral#support#teammom#momtok

While it's a wonderful relief to know that Romel made it home safely, it's also sickening to realize that he was missing and that the school was doing so little to rectify the situation and help Yessii find her son.

If Yessii had not perused the school herself or checked outside, there's no telling how long Romel would have been waiting on the playground.

Latest News

More from Trending/viral-tiktok-videos

tuxedo cat on gray concrete
vaea Garrido on Unsplash

People Share Their Craziest 'F*ck Around And Find Out' Experiences

FAFO has joined the online lexicon as a response to many situations people find themselves in. For those unfamiliar with the acronym, it stands for "f*ck around, find out."

It's a way of warning someone not to mess with something or someone or something bad will happen—or an "I told you so" after the fact.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Jeremy London and Gus Walz
@SirJeremyLondon/X; MSNBC

Actor Jeremy London Tearfully Speaks Out To Defend Gus Walz After Cruel Attacks By Conservatives

Mallrats actor Jeremy London tearfully spoke out against conservatives who've attacked Gus Walz, the son of Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz, following his emotional reaction to his father accepting his party's nomination for Vice President at the Democratic National Convention.

Cameras caught the 17-year-old yelling out "That's my dad!" as the audience cheered, moving viewers around the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift
Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence About The Foiled Terror Attacks At Her Vienna Shows In Powerful Post

Taylor Swift is speaking out for the first time about the foiled terror attacks that resulted in her Eras Tour shows in Vienna being cancelled.

Three sold-out concerts at Ernst Happel Stadium were cancelled after two suspects, who appeared to have been inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, were taken into custody on August 6, just two days before the first scheduled show.

Keep ReadingShow less
Image of a sculptor of Portuguese noblemen looking forward to the sky
Photo by Portuguese Gravity on Unsplash

People Divulge The Most Insane Historical Facts They Know

The past is littered with insanity.

Actual madness.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Martha MacCallum speaking as Donald Trump calls into Fox News
Fox News

Fox Host Asks Trump About 'Success' Harris Is Having In The Polls—And He Didn't Handle It All That Well

Former President Donald Trump faced widespread ridicule after downplaying Vice President Kamala Harris's recent gains in the polls, following her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump shared his live reactions to Harris's speech on Truth Social and then called into Fox News shortly after the Vice President finished speaking. Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum noted that Harris has seen a rise in the polls since becoming the Democratic nominee, especially among women, Black voters, and young voters.

Keep ReadingShow less