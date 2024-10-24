Skip to content
Michael Keaton Epically Rips Trump And Musk In Fiery Warning To MAGA: 'They're Not Your Bros'

Screenshot of Michael Keaton; Elon Musk and Donald Trump
@MichaelKeaton/X; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Beetlejuice star shared a video to warn and remind Trump supporters that the ex-President and his pal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, "think you're stupid."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 24, 2024
Actor Michael Keaton criticized former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk to warn and remind Trump supporters that the two men "think you're stupid."

Keaton posted the following video to X, formerly Twitter, saying:

"For all you folks, guys mostly, I guess, who are planning on attending a rally with Musk and Trump: They don't really respect you, they laugh at you behind your back."
“They think you’re stupid. They don’t want to hang out with you — they have nothing in common with you. They’re not your bros.”
"Years ago when Trump said, 'I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and they'd still vote me,' basically what he’s saying, in parentheses is, ‘these people are so stupid, so dumb, they’d still vote for me.' They have no respect for you, trust me."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Keaton's comments came as Musk made headlines for contributing $75 million to a pro-Trump PAC. Musk has also promised to pay registered voters in swing states to sign a petition on the PAC’s website. Additionally, he is conducting a daily lottery that awards $1 million to registered voters.

Trump has also hinted that Musk would take on a role in his administration in the event he wins November's election. Musk has asserted that it's imperative Trump win so they can continue their efforts as "free speech" crusaders despite the fact that as the owner of X, he has used the site to platform hate speech and silence his critics.

Trump himself has a history of insulting his own supporters and was recently criticized for saying, "I don't care about you. I just want your vote," to supporters who attended a Las Vegas rally.

It was a crystal-clear statement coming from Trump, who previously joked, "I love the poorly educated," after winning the Nevada caucuses in 2016, remarks that prompted many to accuse him of openly grifting his supporters.

