Michael Keaton Epically Rips Trump And Musk In Fiery Warning To MAGA: 'They're Not Your Bros'

That doesn't mean we appreciate the thoughtful gestures we still receive for enjoying another trip around the sun. Some of those special gifts have stayed with us since childhood.



Curious to hear from strangers online about the best presents ever, Redditor Quatumplate asked:



"What is the greatest gift you have ever received on your birthday?"

It's not always about monetary value.



The Priceless Experience



"One year my mom was so broke she couldn't afford to get me anything. She felt really bad about it. I was 16 years old. I asked if she could bring me to the mall and let me play the video game demo at game stop."

"I got to play Super Mario Galaxy for 4 hours that day."

"It was the effort that counted for me."

– greenthegreen

Becoming Family



"An adoption certificate. My parents adopted me on my 7th birthday. Happiest day of my life :)"

– Practical-Rise-7750

Post-Humous B-Day Greeting

"My granny passed away 3 weeks before my b-day when I was 16... We were really close and I couldn't bring my self to celebrate it since I was still mourning her."



"On the day of my birthday, Mom woke me up and told me that I needed to come downstairs. When I got to the living room, Grandpa, Dad, and Mom were there. Mom then played a video on the TV, and it was Granny. She wore a birthday cap, and I recognized her hospital bed. She was screaming and singing Happy Birthday."

"I was crying and laughing at the same time... Before the end of the video, she said: 'Throw the craziest birthday party ever... If you don't it means that you didn't love me(wink)... Bye, Bye, B*tch(our inside joke). See you on the other side.' "



"Had the best b-day party ever that night!"

– AlannaXoX

These memorable birthday experiences stayed with Redditors forever.

Blossoming Gamer



"For my 5th birthday, I was in the hospital with Pneumonia. There was nothing to do at all, and I was bored out of my mind. My uncle came to visit me and gave me one of those game handheld with a hundred games ( if you're from Asia , you'll find these everywhere) . It had Tetris and a snake game and some version of Mario."

"At that time it was the greatest gift. Made the time go by quickly, and honestly, I felt like it helped me recover much faster."

Getting Up Close And Personal



"Front row seats to my favorite musical on Broadway. I got spit on by a flying monkey in the first 10 minutes. Thank you so much for one of the best nights of my life. Omg."

– No_Juggernau7

The Ex Best Thing

"Before he went off the deep end, My ex made me a replica of the Harry Potter cake. He wouldn’t tell me what he was doing (collecting food coloring when we went grocery shopping for days, etc.), And then he used the small oven at our disgusting dorm to bake me a cake late one night so I wouldn’t see it before midnight."

"It was the sweetest thing anybody had ever done for me. He was so proud of baking it, too."

– Magenta-Magica

Best Travel Companion



"My husband surprised me with concert tickets to my favorite band's reunion show, at Madison Square Garden in NYC."

"I told him back when we first started dating that NYC was my dream vacation and I felt like I'd never get the chance to go."

"He took me last year."

"Today is my birthday and we're home relaxing and enjoying each other's company. 🖤🥰"

– StonedSeaWard

Well-Deserved Happiness For A Muggle

"Harry Potter & the Cursed Child tickets. In London. Where I had never been, nor expected to be able to go. My husband had recently died, I had 2 little girls and not much money, and my best pal got me the tickets, and we had the best trip EVER."

"It was the most wonderful surprise I’ve ever gotten."

– SamuelWesting

Feeling Treasured

"Around my birthday one year, I went to England to see my best friend. When I walked into her place, my eyes went right to the dinner table where she'd placed freshly made scones, clotted cream, jam, a lovely assortment of treats, and all manner of nice things."

"There was a birthday banner hanging above the table. She'd even bought little birthday hats and set them up on pretty plates."

"I still think about it frequently, even ten years later, because I felt so treasured and seen. I'd mentioned never having had a proper scone before, and she'd remembered, made them fresh, and timed them so they were still warm when I arrived. And of course, the best part - spending time with her."

– andasol



It's not always the grandest, but it's still the best.

Solo Celebration

"Alone in a hotel in Singapore… wife had a gift delivered. The hotel realized it was my birthday and brought up a birthday cake to my room."

"Both were just what I needed."

– Difficult_Cap_4099



The Gift That Keeps Giving

"A week before Christmas, my grandfather passed away. Before he died, he put a gift under the tree. The item was a plush animal. My 'prized' item is this plush animal."

– Aggressive_Fact_3707



Signed Sealed Delivered



"A card, filled with signatures of well-wishers, for my 30th birthday - the next day - since I stayed home, missing the only surprise party I would have had. I felt so happy, as it was all school chums. I had no idea."

– ClearMood269



Happy Birth-Date



"I don’t like receiving gifts, and the people around me know and respect that. The guy I was dating once set up a candlelight dinner, made my favorite food, and we watched Tales From The Crypt all night after going on a walk."

– TheVendingMachineWas

Annual Tradition

"Every year my spouse gets me my favorite pair of shoes. Pumas. It's all I ask for and all I wear. Those shoes get me to work and helps me feed my kids. I love her so much for that every time."



– Molest_Goat

Finally Going Places

"My mom made me a photo album with pictures from my birthday to my 18th birthday. It has handmade decorations everything has nice little text to it."

"And drivers licence (it's pretty expensive here in the Czech republic)."

"I realized the best birthday present I ever received was my first-ever surprise party on my 17th birthday."



– Trex0Pol



My high school marching bandmates threw me a surprise birthday party at a rec room in a friend's apartment complex. I had no idea, and they got me good.

When my buddy brought me there after initially throwing me off with a different plan of hanging out with him, I was genuinely shocked that over 30 people were gathered in that tiny room to celebrate my birthday.

That feeling of being loved remains a priceless gift rivaled only by Facebook b-day greetings today.

