Dad Shares Poignant Video After Interviewing Daughter On 1st Day Of School Every Year Since Kindergarten

What a way to show the years go by! Pittsburgh meteorologist Ray Petelin interviewed his daughter Elizabeth every year on the first day of school, all the way from kindergarten to senior year of high school.
He recently shared a sweet video where he spliced together Elizabeth at various ages answering the same questions each year.
The post went viral, as parents who are currently sending their children off to new years of school chimed in.
People were impressed by the level of dedication.
The post also got a lot of parents crying.
Even people who aren’t parents were moved by the video.
People loved the changing career goals.
Someone noted how long the “interview chair” seemed to last over the years.
Plenty of parents planned to copy the idea.
Other parents shared their own yearly traditions with their children.
The comments section was a celebration of parenting's joys and pains.
Petelin also talked with his work colleagues at KDKA about the now viral video.