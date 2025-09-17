YouTuber MrBeast Doubles Over After A Single Punch From Mike Tyson—And Here Come The Memes

No amount of Feastables chocolate bars, or the allegedly moldy Lunchlies he co-signed with Logan Paul and KSI, could stop the internet from cackling at MrBeast volunteering his torso as target practice for Mike Tyson.
The bizarre stunt went down during Saturday’s Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Álvarez fight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a Netflix-streamed mega-bout that, for some reason, also came with bonus YouTuber body shots.
Standing ringside with Tyson and Saudi entertainment boss Turki Alalshikh, MrBeast hyped up the moment:
“Tyson is about to punch me, because thanks to Riyadh Season, Canelo-Crawford is about to happen… To raise awareness, I’m gonna take a punch from Mike Tyson.”
Seconds later, he told Tyson, “Whenever you’re ready.” Spoiler alert: Tyson was more than ready.
The 59-year-old heavyweight champ didn’t hesitate, driving his glove into MrBeast’s gut with the kind of force that once took a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear. MrBeast folded over, muttering “Focus” like a college kid trying to remember the login to his crypto wallet.
And perhaps Donaldson thought the punch would play out like The Hangover—Tyson lightly socking Zach Galifianakis’ Alan after the gang stole his tiger. Instead, he got the unrated director’s cut: no stunt doubles, no box-office payoff, just Iron Mike delivering a gut check better titled 100 Reasons You Don’t Ask Mike Tyson to Punch You.
You can watch the Houdini-inspired moment here:
Confession: as someone who doomscrolls until my eyes burn, watching MrBeast get folded by Tyson was the serotonin update my feed desperately needed. Call my therapist—I’m cured, temporarily.
And to be fair, MrBeast survived without needing a stretcher, even making it back to his ringside seat before the main event. But he definitely learned the hard way that Tyson’s left hook has aged a lot better than his own business empire.
Because outside the ring, Donaldson is already on the ropes: lawsuits over his failed MrBeast Burger venture, a mold-ridden snack collab with Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime debacle, and a class-action suit from contestants on his Amazon Prime show.
Add in accusations of unsafe work conditions and misconduct from former collaborators, and you’ve got a YouTube mogul taking punches from every direction.
But in response to the Beast Games controversy, Donaldson told YouTuber Oompaville:
"I think in general, a lot of it has just been blown out of proportion."
He clarified that he did allow unions on set, and dismissed claims of broken bones as “disinformation.”
So… there’s that.
Naturally, the internet couldn’t resist stepping into the ring too:
And when the actual fight rolled around, the real punches belonged to Terence Crawford. The Omaha native outlasted Canelo Álvarez across 12 rounds, winning by unanimous decision to cement himself as the undisputed super middleweight champ. Crawford, now 42-0, left Las Vegas with five division titles.
MrBeast, meanwhile, left with a bruised ego and a fresh reminder that internet clout does not double as body armor.
And me? I’m still replaying that Donaldson punch in slow-mo, whispering “focus” like I’m method acting his bruised ribcage.