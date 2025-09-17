Skip to content

Bizarre Diagnosis for Simone Biles

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

YouTuber MrBeast Doubles Over After A Single Punch From Mike Tyson—And Here Come The Memes

MrBeast asked Mike Tyson to punch him for clout during the Canelo–Crawford fight.
@mrbeast/Instagram

MrBeast got more than he bargained for after taking a single punch to the gut from boxing legend Mike Tyson—and the moment has become the internet's new favorite meme.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 17, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

No amount of Feastables chocolate bars, or the allegedly moldy Lunchlies he co-signed with Logan Paul and KSI, could stop the internet from cackling at MrBeast volunteering his torso as target practice for Mike Tyson.

The bizarre stunt went down during Saturday’s Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Álvarez fight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a Netflix-streamed mega-bout that, for some reason, also came with bonus YouTuber body shots.

Standing ringside with Tyson and Saudi entertainment boss Turki Alalshikh, MrBeast hyped up the moment:

“Tyson is about to punch me, because thanks to Riyadh Season, Canelo-Crawford is about to happen… To raise awareness, I’m gonna take a punch from Mike Tyson.”

Seconds later, he told Tyson, “Whenever you’re ready.” Spoiler alert: Tyson was more than ready.

The 59-year-old heavyweight champ didn’t hesitate, driving his glove into MrBeast’s gut with the kind of force that once took a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear. MrBeast folded over, muttering “Focus” like a college kid trying to remember the login to his crypto wallet.

And perhaps Donaldson thought the punch would play out like The Hangover—Tyson lightly socking Zach Galifianakis’ Alan after the gang stole his tiger. Instead, he got the unrated director’s cut: no stunt doubles, no box-office payoff, just Iron Mike delivering a gut check better titled 100 Reasons You Don’t Ask Mike Tyson to Punch You.

You can watch the Houdini-inspired moment here:

Confession: as someone who doomscrolls until my eyes burn, watching MrBeast get folded by Tyson was the serotonin update my feed desperately needed. Call my therapist—I’m cured, temporarily.

And to be fair, MrBeast survived without needing a stretcher, even making it back to his ringside seat before the main event. But he definitely learned the hard way that Tyson’s left hook has aged a lot better than his own business empire.

Because outside the ring, Donaldson is already on the ropes: lawsuits over his failed MrBeast Burger venture, a mold-ridden snack collab with Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime debacle, and a class-action suit from contestants on his Amazon Prime show.

Add in accusations of unsafe work conditions and misconduct from former collaborators, and you’ve got a YouTube mogul taking punches from every direction.

But in response to the Beast Games controversy, Donaldson told YouTuber Oompaville:

"I think in general, a lot of it has just been blown out of proportion."

He clarified that he did allow unions on set, and dismissed claims of broken bones as “disinformation.”

So… there’s that.

Naturally, the internet couldn’t resist stepping into the ring too:












And when the actual fight rolled around, the real punches belonged to Terence Crawford. The Omaha native outlasted Canelo Álvarez across 12 rounds, winning by unanimous decision to cement himself as the undisputed super middleweight champ. Crawford, now 42-0, left Las Vegas with five division titles.

MrBeast, meanwhile, left with a bruised ego and a fresh reminder that internet clout does not double as body armor.

And me? I’m still replaying that Donaldson punch in slow-mo, whispering “focus” like I’m method acting his bruised ribcage.

Latest News

Jane Fonda; Robert Redford; Meryl Streep
Celebrities

Jane Fonda And Meryl Streep Lead Hollywood Tributes To Robert Redford After His Death At 89

Screenshots of Kash Patel and Cory Booker
Political News

Cory Booker Epically Shuts Down FBI Director Kash Patel During Shouting Match In Congress

Chris Pratt
Celebrities

Chris Pratt Roasted For Pretending To Close His Eyes While Praying In Viral Video

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Ripped After Griping About 'Sissy' New NFL Kickoff Rule In Unhinged Rant

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Mehdi Hasan; JD Vance
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Crooked Media; Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

Political Commentator Epically Fact-Checks Vance's Baseless Claims About Political Violence

In the wake of far-right activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, Vice President JD Vance has stepped up his attacks on leftists, this time by baselessly claiming that the far-left is more likely to commit political violence than the far-right.

Vance hosted a special episode of Kirk's podcast to attack what he referred to as “the lunatics in American politics" and said without any evidence that the suspect in Kirk's killing was motivated by far-left ideology.

Keep ReadingShow less
group of people using laptop computers in an office
Annie Spratt on Unsplash

People Open Up About The Biggest Morons They've Ever Worked With

Have you ever met someone who made you wonder how they survive day-to-day? Simple tasks seem beyond their ccapabilities.

Have you ever worked with someone whose skills are completely inadequate for sustainment of life—let alone the needs of the job?

Keep ReadingShow less
Rafael "Ted" Cruz; screenshot of video Cruz posted on X
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; @tedcruz/X

Ted Cruz Dragged Over Cringey Video Of Him Painting Over Charlie Kirk Graffiti In Houston

On Sunday, Texas MAGA Republican Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz exploited graffiti—allegedly found on a busy roadway in Houston—that was unkind toward murdered Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, for a self-promoting photo-op and video.

He then posted both still images and the video on X.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pam Bondi
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

AG Pam Bondi Hit With MAGA Backlash After Vowing To Crack Down On 'Hate Speech'

In a Monday appearance on The Katie Miller (wife of White House advisor Stephen Miller) Podcast, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Attorney General, former Florida AG Pam Bondi, declared her plan to use the First Amendment's hate speech exception to target purveyors of bigoted rhetoric.

Countries with laws that criminalize or restrict hate speech—which include most developed democracies, especially in Europe—define it as "communications that incite hatred, violence, or discrimination" against specific groups based on protected characteristics such as race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Country music chaos hit new heights when Zach Bryan climbed a barbed-wire fence to confront Gavin Adcock.
Joshua Applegate/Getty Images; Lorne Thomson/Redferns via Getty Images

Zach Bryan Confronts Rival

Country music’s latest feud has nothing to do with chart positions or CMA trophies—it’s Zach Bryan channeling his inner WWE stuntman on a barbed-wire fence while Gavin Adcock filmed the whole thing like Nashville’s messiest social media troll.

The spectacle went down at Oklahoma’s Born & Raised Festival when Bryan, hometown hero of Oologah, crashed Gabriella Rose’s set and couldn’t resist spitting out some live-mic shade:

Keep ReadingShow less