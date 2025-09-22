Skip to content

Trump Tells Reporters To 'Fly Safely' Before Making Bonkers Comment That's Peak Trump

Married People Reveal The Things Their Husbands Do That Make Them Feel Like They Won The Lottery

A young man stands and celebrates with his arm in the air in front of a crowd of on-lookers.
Photo by Jana Shnipelson on Unsplash

"Reddit user Mean-Main-9589 asked: 'To all the married women, what is that something your husband does that makes you think you won the lottery in the marriage aspect of life?'"

Thomas Dane
By Thomas DaneSep 22, 2025
Thomas Dane
Thomas Dane is a New York City based writer/actor/producer. He has had his plays produced nationally and as an actor has toured internationally. He holds a BA from the International Fine Arts College in Miami, Florida. Currently, you can see him in the Award-winning sex comedy 'Cake.' He loves dogs and is a single Sagittarius. Adele and Madonna are his greatest inspirations... as they should be for the world. Thanks for reading.
See Full Bio

Is it true?

Are there actually great guys out there?

I fear the guys who start out great often end up the killer on an episode of Dateline.

I'm told some husbands are actually quite lovely.

I've seen a few here and there.

I've mostly foundf trash for myself, but I'm not bitter.

Let's discuss some nice love stories that stayed that way.

Redditor Mean-Main-9589 wanted to hear about all the good guys that actually do exist out there, so they asked:

"To all the married women, what is that something your husband does that makes think you won the lottery in marriage aspect of life?"

Being Iced

"He does a lot more grand gestures, but the most special to me is that he always, always fills my water bottle with icy water just how I like it, right before I get home so it’s waiting for me."

"We got married before either of us could afford nice jewelry, so I still have my plain silver engagement ring, but every ice cube in that bottle is like a 20 carat VVS diamond to me."

- blueberryjones

Baby Bear GIF Giphy

He'e Everything

"He's Perfect. I have been sick for the last week, and he's spoon-fed me soup and ice cream when I was too dizzy to do it myself."

"I love flowers, but I love them outside so they don't die as fast. He landscaped every inch of our property and added planters so I could have as many flowers as I want. He's grown plants from a cutting, so I could have them."

"I came into the marriage with an elderly cat. When the cat was dying, he'd intermittently get diarrhea and need baths. My husband would get up in the middle of the night and bathe the cat so I could rest for work. He slept on the floor with a cat in his final days. When we met, he said he didn't really like cats."

"He loves to cook. I can't tell you the last time I cooked dinner. I'll do the dishes, I'll scrub a toilet, but I hate cooking. He'll cook anything with a smile. He knows my parents, who live with us, don't tolerate spicy food. Sometimes he cooks two different dinners so we can have something spicy, and they won't."

"My parents live with us, and he tolerates everything that comes with that. When they're injured, he'll help out with everything from assembling crutches to getting medication to helping in the bathroom. He handles it all with tact, grace, patience, and empathy. He even helps the elderly neighbors when they're in need."

- CenterofChaos

It's a Lot of Things

"Loves me unconditionally. Cleans around the house. Supports everything I have ever done. Looks at me as if I created the sun. Spends as much time with me as possible. Figures out what I need before I do. Talks to me and about me as if I am the greatest person he has ever met in his life. Makes me laugh, still makes me blush after nearly 10 years, can still give me goosebumps, makes me smile when I’m crying."

"It’s a lot of things. Some of them are small and some of them are large. But he’s always been there and I can’t imagine going through the rest of this life with anyone else."

- Gloria815

Lucky...

"He is ferociously on my side no matter what. He makes me laugh until my stomach hurts but he also is so kind and helpful to those around him. We were at a wedding a few years back and while walking into the reception area, one of the waiters dropped an entire cart of plates that shattered everywhere. Everyone walked right past or just around the guy, not my husband though. He stopped and helped that man pick up every single plate."

"He does things like this often and every time, I am reminded how incredibly lucky I am."

- HistoricalHeart

5 Hours

"When the kids were babies, my husband used to come home from work, take over care of the kids, and told me to go out for an hour just for me. I would go to Target or to the mall and just walk around to destress from being at home all day with the kids. I didn't know anyone whose husband did that, and I felt really loved knowing he was thinking of me and how stressful my days at home were. That five hours a week to myself really helped keep me sane when the kids were little."

- StatusButterfly1575

Shower Off

"Every time I turned the shower on he’d immediately go and pop a towel and fresh clothes in the dryer and listen for me to turn the shower off and bring me a warm towel and clothes to change into. He died 8 years ago, and I still cry getting in and out of the shower."

- Previous-Snow-1030

I Love You Kiss GIF Giphy

The Dyes Bled

"My husband ruined my favorite sweater by leaving it in the washer overnight (the dyes bled). When he saw how upset I was, he didn't try to invalidate my feelings or get defensive... he just apologized and got me a replacement sweater."

"I have never had to feel worried that my emotions would make my partner resent me. He just honestly listens and repairs things."

- FluffyOmens

27 Years

"I can't believe I'm going to tell this story but here I go. It was one thing my husband did. We lost our dog to cancer about six months before we listed our house for sale. This dog was my soul dog, and I could not bear to leave her at our old house. My husband and brother-in-law dug her up (she was buried in a heavy canvas and probably plastic-lined burial bag), placed her in a large tote, put her on a trailer, and drove the hour to our new house. Then they dug a grave in the prettiest spot up on a hill and reburied her."

"We've been married for 27 years and he's been an amazing husband and dad but this was the moment I knew I had really won the husband (and in-law) lottery. I joke around with my daughters that when it comes to husbands they need to find the man who is willing to dig up their dead dog."

- BeeBarnes1

The Helper

"He cooks, does the dishes and grocery shopping. And the amount he’s helped me postpartum is incredible!! I’ve read stories of men not helping with injuries after birth and mine helped like it was nothing. He took care of my stitches and cleaned my bloody laundry without batting an eye."

- HoppyRaven12

Kindness

"My husband slept on the floor next to our son's crib for the first ten months of his life, doing all the night feeds. I was a SAHM and he had to get up and go to work every day. I wasn’t healing well physically or mentally from a traumatic birth, but he really showed up for us. I’ll never forget his kindness when I was my most vulnerable. Both our son and I think he hung the moon."

- Salt_Bodybuilder_542

Mountains

"He is kind. He is a model husband and father. He is interesting and has hobbies. He makes sure I’m happy. He cares."

“'I love that man like nobody can, he moves mountains then pounds them to ground again.'"

- onedoodlethatcantbe

sexy zac efron GIF Giphy

A Full Human

"Silly answer: he will always chop the onions for me so I don't have to cry the whole way through."

"Serious answer: he treats me as a full human being and equal partner in a culture which increasingly seems to not want to do so. Also, we are in our 50s now, but have known each other since freshman year of high school. If something ever happened to him (ye gods forbid) I would never be able to replicate the sheer amount of shared history and in-jokes that we have with another future partner. This man knows and accepts every part of me, good or bad."

- Rhamona_Q

I'm so Appreciative

"He will rub/massage any ache or sore muscle I have, any time of day… and there’s no sexual remarks that come with it. Fourth time pregnant currently, and I have him rubbing my lower back every day— never a complaint, always seems happy to assist in any kind of relief he can bring to me. I’m so appreciative!"

- Chiddybang-bang

Friends

"He's interested in the things I care about. Not to the point where he will take on those things as his own hobbies, but enough to remember the storyline or characters or tropes. He's currently dressed as Booth in a suit because I'm dressed as Bones for a convention."

"Short version: he likes me. As a friend. So he is nice to me."

- TXpheonix

Greatness...

"He's a really great dad."

"When we do have sex, I always finish too."

"He's hilarious."

- OutdoorKittenMe

couples love GIF Giphy

Well, I guess great men do exist.

I suppose I'll keep an eye out, though I won't hold my breath. ;)

It's nice to hear about true love stories and partners who care.

Love is a possibility.

I hope a lot of partners are learning a few things from these stories.

Let's all go find true love.

