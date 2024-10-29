Skip to content
Liam Neeson Can't Stop Raving About Working With Pamela Anderson In New Film—And We're Obsessed

Liam Neeson; Pamela Anderson
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The Taken actor praised Anderson's humor and raved about how easy she was to work with in a recent People interview to promote their Naked Gun reboot.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn Tozan Oct 29, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
Though not every on-screen partnership is meant to turn into a romantic side quest, we can't seem to get enough of budding celebrity friendships, especially when someone like Liam Neeson says that he's "madly in love."

While filming the final installment of the Naked Gun series, Liam Neeson had the opportunity to work opposite Pamela Anderson and was floored by how enjoyable it was to work with her.

The series is a comedic relief action series, and while he wasn't sure if he could "carry" the comedic lead, he spoke highly of his costar's abilities.

Neeson reflected on that time with incredible fondness, stating:

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with."
"I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work."
"She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."

At the age of 72, Neeson swore off dating again in his lifetime, and it's also clear that he's not in love with her romantically, so much as in love with a talented costar who was equally into the work for work's sake.

Anderson spoke of Neeson with equal fondness and admiration.

"It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes together. He's so humble and funny."
"[Neeson is] the perfect gentleman. He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness, and depth of experience."
"It was an absolute honor to work with him."

It was clear she also had no concerns about Neeson's abilities to fulfill the role, though he had concerns about his demeanor and comedic timing.

Though it was clear that the pair had nothing but wonderful things to say about each other professionally, fans of Neeson and Anderson couldn't help but grin at the idea of the two getting together.










Based on the two actors' compliments toward each other, it seemed they were more taken with each other in a professional sense, valuing each other's work ethic, talent, and what they brought to the screen.

But with both being backed by massive fan bases, it's no wonder that some dreamed of the two talents...merging.

