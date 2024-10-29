Liam Neeson Can't Stop Raving About Working With Pamela Anderson In New Film—And We're Obsessed

Though not every on-screen partnership is meant to turn into a romantic side quest, we can't seem to get enough of budding celebrity friendships, especially when someone like Liam Neeson says that he's "madly in love."
While filming the final installment of the Naked Gun series, Liam Neeson had the opportunity to work opposite Pamela Anderson and was floored by how enjoyable it was to work with her.
The series is a comedic relief action series, and while he wasn't sure if he could "carry" the comedic lead, he spoke highly of his costar's abilities.
Neeson reflected on that time with incredible fondness, stating:
"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with."
"I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work."
"She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."
At the age of 72, Neeson swore off dating again in his lifetime, and it's also clear that he's not in love with her romantically, so much as in love with a talented costar who was equally into the work for work's sake.
Anderson spoke of Neeson with equal fondness and admiration.
"It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes together. He's so humble and funny."
"[Neeson is] the perfect gentleman. He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness, and depth of experience."
"It was an absolute honor to work with him."
It was clear she also had no concerns about Neeson's abilities to fulfill the role, though he had concerns about his demeanor and comedic timing.
Though it was clear that the pair had nothing but wonderful things to say about each other professionally, fans of Neeson and Anderson couldn't help but grin at the idea of the two getting together.
They are really cute together....
— Erica Levin (@bankof_amERICA) October 26, 2024
She’s already “Taken” pic.twitter.com/oGgC5RwVBX
— 0x0000000000000000000000000000.eth🦇🔊 (@zuccschini) October 26, 2024
What kind of "madly in love with" we talkin about? :)
— YumYumButtons (@Yum_Yum_Buttons) October 25, 2024
I’m happy he’s found love again.
— 𝒜𝓉𝓁𝒶𝓈 𝐻𝒶𝓏𝑒 🍇🏳️🌈🐾🌊 (@livingNthehaze) October 26, 2024
They would make a good couple pic.twitter.com/70tsjTeQox
— Aaron ⚓🏀 ⚾️ 🏈 (@bowling23) October 27, 2024
Regarding his blossoming romance with his co-star Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson described his feeling as one of being TAKEN (I apologize and will see myself out)
— Magnetic East (@est_magnetique) October 27, 2024
Their talents mesh
— It's a Treasure Hunt! (@GreatUSTreasure) October 28, 2024
these relationships are so cute to me... still dating and finding love at that stage is beautiful actually
— GOAT_VK (@VK_Rolex) October 28, 2024
Ohhhhh….🔥🔥🔥
I’m not sad about this! ❤️
— MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) October 27, 2024
I ship.
— Emily ™ (@emily_tweets) October 26, 2024
Based on the two actors' compliments toward each other, it seemed they were more taken with each other in a professional sense, valuing each other's work ethic, talent, and what they brought to the screen.
But with both being backed by massive fan bases, it's no wonder that some dreamed of the two talents...merging.