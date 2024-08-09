Laura Ingraham's Gripe About How Minnesota Has 'Changed' Due To Walz Is An Instant Self-Own

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham was mocked online after attempting to claim Minnesota "changed for the worse" under Democratic Governor Tim Walz's leadership, adding that she knows the state "well"—before naming a city that isn't even in Minnesota as an example.
Speaking to contributor Mary Katharine Ham, she said:
"If you know Minnesota, and I know it well, especially Milwaukee, it's changed. It's never recovered from 2020. It's not the same place. And Tim Walz was empathizing with all the DEI initiatives that were swirling about the controversies."
The problem: Milwaukee is in Wisconsin and she likely meant to refer to Minneapolis.
You can hear what she said in the video below.
She was swiftly mocked for the error.
The falsehood of the criticism levied by the geographically-challeged Ingraham is akin to conservative attacks against Walz over his handling of the riots in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Floyd was murdered in May 2020 by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, an event that set off international protests in response to racism and police brutality after a bystander's harrowing video footage of the death went viral.
At the time, Walz chose to deploy the National Guard to quell the violence, though critics argued that both the governor and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey were too slow to respond, with each blaming the other for the delays.
These attacks have been amplified by the campaign of former President Donald Trump, who is currently being called out for praising Walz at the time, according to newly-released audio obtained by CBS and disseminated by Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.
Trump personally told Walz that he was "very happy" with Walz's response to the unrest. He referred to Walz as "an excellent guy," adding that what the National Guard did to maintain order was "incredible" because they "went in and dominated."