Lara Trump Roasted After Claiming MAGA Fans Slip Her Notes On Napkins 'Every Time' She Flies

Screenshot of Lara Trump and Laura Ingraham discussing Kamala Harris
Fox News

The RNC co-chair attempted to question polls favoring Harris by claiming that people slip her "beverage napkins" with messages of support for Trump "every time I get on an airplane."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 10, 2024
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and current RNC co-chair Lara Trump was roasted after claiming MAGA fans slip her notes on napkins affirming their support for Trump "every time" she flies.

Lara Trump expressed skepticism about new polling that suggests Vice President Kamala Harris is now increasingly viewed as the “change candidate” in the 2024 election.

According to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, voters are now more likely to see Vice President Kamala Harris as representing change and understanding people like them compared to Donald J. Trump. The poll shows Harris taking a slight national lead in the race for the White House.

This marks the first time Harris has led Trump in the Times/Siena poll since July, when President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and Democrats united behind Harris as his successor.

While the Times/Siena poll highlights some advantages for Trump, the findings suggest Harris is making small but significant gains on issues like temperament, trust, and change—key factors in a presidential race.

But Lara Trump scoffed at these findings in an interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham, saying:

"No one buys that Kamala Harris has the capability to do that job [be president] and polls like that, I think, are absolutely ridiculous."
"I get slipped beverage napkins every time I get on an airplane saying, ‘We can’t wait to vote for Trump,’ ‘Go Trump,’ ‘Trump 2024.’ Or people just coming up to me these days, Laura, everywhere I go, saying how excited they are to get out and vote and vote early when you go vote for Donald Trump."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

But no one was buying it.



The Times/Siena poll, conducted from September 29 to October 6 with 3,385 likely voters, found Harris leading Trump 49 percent to 46 percent, a margin within the poll’s margin of error.

Trump and Harris were tied at 47 percent each in a mid-September Times/Siena poll, following their first—and likely only—presidential debate.

Since then, Harris has strengthened her support among older voters and has made some headway with Republicans: 9 percent now say they plan to vote for her, up from 5 percent last month. She also appears to have narrowed the gap on the issue of change, a critical point in an election where many voters believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Trump has positioned himself as the candidate of change and frequently ties Harris to unpopular parts of Biden’s record. However, the Times/Siena poll now shows voters see Harris as the candidate representing change, 46 percent to 44 percent. This is the first time Harris has taken the lead on this question; in previous Times/Siena polls, Trump was seen as the change candidate.

Among non-white voters, Harris is viewed as the change candidate by a significant margin, 61 percent to 29 percent. Younger voters also see her as the change candidate, with 58 percent supporting her on this issue compared to 34 percent for Trump.

