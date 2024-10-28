Kevin Bacon Just Danced His Way To The Mailbox To Vote—And The Vibe Is Everything

Kevin Bacon just cut loose all the way to the mailbox to cast his vote early in the 2024 election.
The Footloose actor took to his socials and posted a video of himself doing the grapevine down the street to drop off his sealed mail-ballot to the apropos tune of Bonnie Raitt's "Love Letter."
The 66-year-old Golden Globe and SAG Award winner wrote in the caption:
"Officially cast my vote. The election doesn’t start on Nov 5th; that’s when it ends. Vote early!"
You can watch the video here.
See? It's not so hard, is it?
And Bacon proved that early voting can be fun!
Fans thought so and lauded the actor's fancy footwork on the way to the mailbox while they also shared that they did their part.
Last month, Bacon wasn't sure where he was going to be on voting day, so he ensured his vote would be counted by submitting an absentee ballot.
He said in a September 26 Instagram video from an undisclosed set:
"I thought about November and I thought I don't actually know exactly where I'm gonna be. 'Let me get an absentee ballot.' "
"You know how long that took me to get my absentee ballot? I'd say about thirty-five seconds. I should've timed it, but it was easy."
He equated the simple process to "ordering something fun and something important online" to be sent to him so he could exercise his right to vote.
Bacon wrote in the caption:
"VOTE. Make sure you’ve got your absentee ballot before election day!"
According to the University of Florida's Election Lab data, 32 million Americans have participated in early voting as of October 25.
At least two swing states, North Carolina and Georgia, have found a record-high number of voters casting their ballots before November 5.
Other celebrities have joined the Baconator in early voting, including Gwyneth Paltrow, James Taylor, and Lizzo, who shared a photo on an Instagram story sporting a Harris-Walz cap and a T-shirt that read, "It's About Madam Time," a nod to her song with a similar title.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, voters can vote early and in person in 47 states, including the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
While Alabama, Mississippi, and New Hampshire do not offer early in-person voting, voters may have the option to send in absentee ballots.
If you're interested in voting early, be sure to check specific states and county guidelines.
You can also locate your polling place by visiting the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) website.