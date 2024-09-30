Video Of Young Fan Grabbing Katy Perry From Behind In Brazil Sparks Debate

A viral clip of an interaction between Katy Perry and a young fan who grabbed her from behind has turned into a heated discussion online.
The video shows Perry holding an open box of pizza while walking in Brazil when a young fan suddenly rushes up behind her and grabs her arms before going in for an awkward embrace.
Someone from the singer's squad reacted immediately by pulling the child off of the singer, but Perry herself remained calm and engaged in a conversation with the fan.
By the end of the encounter, Perry had offered the fan a slice of her pizza and gone in for a hug herself.
You can watch below.
People on social media applauded Perry for her gentle demeanor toward the fan.
But others were outraged that the contact even transpired in the first place.
We're impressed by Perry's ability to remain calm and kind with the child, but this could have definitely been a frightening situation.