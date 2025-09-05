'SNL' Alum Jorma Taccone Reveals He Shattered His Pelvis After Scary Fall Off Ladder

Actor and comedian Jorma Taccone recently joined his podcast from an unlikely location: a hospital bed.
Taccone, one of the members of the music and comedy group "The Lonely Island," which he formed with Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer, recently shattered his pelvis after falling 20 feet off a ladder.
On the podcast the guys share with Seth Myers, aptly named The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast, Taccone described the harrowing incident, which occurred while he was hanging lights in a barn at his Connecticut home.
Taccone told Myers, Samberg, and Schaffer that the lights were part of a bigger project of painting a mural on a wall of the barn, for which he "borrowed tons of ladders."
"I was painting this barn, and as a final touch, I was like, I should hang these lights that will go around the eave of the barn to highlight the barn."
Taccone's wife, filmmaker Marielle Heller, seemed to sense something was about to go wrong. Given that it was just before their daughter's fifth birthday party, she pointedly asked him, "why are we doing this right now?"
But Taccone would not be deterred, and boy did it come back to bite. He told his podcast mates:
"I'm using this ladder that my neighbor let me borrow, and he was like, 'Hey, this ladder is bad, like, you shouldn't use this ladder. This doesn't have a footing thing,' I was like, 'It'll be good.'"
Reader, it was not, in fact, "good." The ladder began to give way, and Taccone said he instantly knew he was in trouble.
"My life flashes before my eyes, I'm like, oh no, I've got to get off this ladder. I had enough time as I'm falling to be like, I'm going to die."
"I drop, I look over, I see the yard, I'm like, this is going to hurt a lot. I fall straight on my butt, taking all of the impact on my butt. Then I do a lot of screaming and cursing."
"Keep in mind, it's my daughter's fifth birthday party, so it wasn't the coolest way to start the day. I'm like, 'Call an ambulance!'"
A trip to the hospital revealed he'd shattered the left side of his pelvis—and his sacrum, the large triangular bone that forms the base of the spine and the back wall of the pelvis, had actually detached from the spine itself.
Suffice to say, he has a long road ahead—which likely involves not being able to walk for 3-6 months.
Online, Taccone received an outpouring of support from fans, with many messages including inside jokes from his films and the podcast to cheer him up.
Though Taccone's road to recovery is going to be a long one and he says he'll need lots of rehab to get back on his feet again, he's expected to make a full recovery.