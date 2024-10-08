'Joker 2' Headlines Called Out For Highlighting Box Office Double Standard For Female-Led Films

DC's arch-nemesis for Batman, the Joker, has always had a way of dividing fans on the quality of a film when he makes an appearance. Even the acclaimed Heath Ledger's Joker had his haters.
And Joker: Folie à Deux, or "Joker: Madness for Two," has proven to be no exception.
The first installment with Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the Joker was massively successful and earned $335 million domestically. His portrayal of the character was unexpected, and some even suspected the possibility of music playing a key part in future films with the character's vocalizations and dance moves.
But the second installment, opposite Lady Gaga as a music Harley Quinn, and directed by Todd Phillips, has failed to live up to expectations. Fans were critical of the announcement of the sequel from the beginning, especially when it was revealed that it would be a musical adaptation, and the box office numbers can't help but agree.
For its opening weekend, Joker 2 earned only $40 million domestically and is on track to be the biggest comic book adaptation flop, across Marvel, DC, and Sony films, for at least the past decade, if not longer.
Of course, some critics cannot accept that the film was a flop on its own. Instead of accepting that perhaps the production is really as "lackluster" as many have said, or perhaps that fans simply were not interested in a musical adaptation, critics have tried to point fingers by saying that Joker 2 is not the only recent comic book adaptation film to have flopped.
Misery does love company, after all.
These critics, of course, are referring to the flop of The Marvels, starring Brie Larson in her resumed role as Captain Marvel, alongside new cast members, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and directed by Nia DaCosta.
Despite the hype around the film prior to its opening weekend, the film was also released during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which discouraged many people from attending the show and prevented the cast members from promoting their work. Wrong timing, dramatically decreased marketing, and the usual suspicions about the qualities of a female director all stood in the way of the film's opening weekend performance and overall sales during its time in theaters across the globe.
Since critics have come forward to pick on The Marvels as a way to offset the potential failure of Joker 2, a discourse has started among fans who have pointed out the problematic differences between how people talk about a failed movie with a male leading character and a failed movie with a female leading character.
In short, people are not happy about it.
White male filmmakers have had multiple recent massive failures in Napoleon, Megalopolis, and now Joker 2. Yet, no one has questioned their place as filmmakers in Hollywood.
— Sophia Lee (@SophiaLee42) October 7, 2024
And cue the chuds and douchebros moving the goal post to give Todd bail they were never gonna give Nia.
— Lord Killer Bee (@BrianMLove3) October 8, 2024
These days anything less than 10 billion within the first 48 hours of opening is considered a bust to some folks. The media does not help with its framing either.
— Ryan T. Loy (@MakanaBoy) October 7, 2024
They had an agenda against these women AND Nia Decosta they even criticized Decosta for celebrating her birthday instead of going to the premiere like??? Oh they HATED a female led movie it was insane
— Swolku (@JerbearFreeman) October 7, 2024
This discussion of how media portrayed Todd Phillips and Joker vs Nia DaCosta and The Marvels has been quite a revelation. In the saddest ways possible. The game is rigged (duh yes I know).
— Kwesi Foli (@momonegroh) October 7, 2024
not to mention they are blaming Gaga for the flop, so the misogyny is always there
— Tiago (@Migas0908) October 6, 2024
The Marvels slapped. The first few minutes were pretty allnover the place, but the rest was fun and charming. Plus it was the first movie after endgame where its post credit scene got me actively excited for the future.
— DekoNJ (@TheOneTrueDeko) October 6, 2024
Louder for the people in the back! I’ve justo returned from the movies. Congratulations to all the people who managed to make such an empty movie having Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the cast. It really takes an effort to screw up that much.
— Brazilian Survivor (@helo_biagi) October 6, 2024
"Chuckle and keep moving"... as if people haven't been constantly talking about the mess that is Joker2 for a full week straight
— No Ordinary Rookie (@GD_MAV_77) October 6, 2024
The failures of both The Marvels and Joker 2 could be based on external things, like timing and the incorporation of a musical, without ever even referencing the actors and producers as male or female. Unfortunately, such biases continue to be a key part of our discourse surrounding entertainment, and often they are biases that negatively impact what could be a successful film.
But when it comes to Joker 2, it honestly could be much less about who portrayed the roles and directed them, and much more about the fact that fans didn't so much ask for a musical as they asked for the development of a new comic book character they haven't seen adapted for film yet.