Joe Rogan Just Praised Harris For 'Nailing It' While Mocking Trump—And MAGA Fans Are Big Mad

Conservative podcast host Joe Rogan openly admitted that Vice President Kamala Harris is "nailing it" while mocking former President Donald Trump for being baited into bragging about his rallies during last week's presidential debate.
Trump unraveled early during the debate after Harris suggested his rallies are so boring that his own supporters are leaving them, which of course miffed a man with a historic obsession with crowd sizes, who earlier this month said it's "virtually impossible" to speak at rallies so long without anyone leaving.
Rather than talk about policy—which his GOP allies have begged him to do for weeks—Trump spent minutes of valuable airtime defending the entertainment value of his rallies.
And Rogan, speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience with his guest, comedian Tom Segura, the day after the debate, appreciated the way Harris baited Trump so successfully:
"Whoever's helping her, whoever's coaching her, whoever's the puppet master pulling the strings, you did a f**king amazing job. They did an amazing job from the moment Biden drops out, forcing Biden to drop out." ...
"She's [Harris] nailing it. She nailed that one speech, 'Say it to my face!' And then last night, when she said, 'If you go to his rallies, his crowds are boring,' ... He [Trump] couldn't help himself. The difference in that debate was not a difference in who's going to have better policies, who's going to be better for the country."
"The difference in the debate in my opinion was who was better prepared. She was way better prepared and even when it came to answering tough questions, instead of answering, she would say things that she believes, and there's the soundbite."
When Segura agreed that this is the sign of a "savvy politician," Rogan nodded and responded:
"It's also called someone who's working with a team versus someone who's like, 'They said, Trump, that's the best deal, they've never seen a deal like this before, they said how did you put that deal together.'"
"He's not working with a team. I know he's doing mock debates and I know he did one with Tulsi Gabbard. But someone needs to tell him, 'You've got these tiny little windows and you've got to have all the words ready for those windows.'"
You can hear Rogan's remarks below.
In response to Rogan's words, the anti-Trump Lincoln Project mocked Trump for his recent attack on pop singer Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris, writing:
"I HATE JOE ROGAN Trump tweet incoming any minute."
You can see the post below.
And others had plenty to say about it too.
According to a CNN poll of debate watchers conducted by SSRS after the debate concluded, registered voters broadly agree that Harris outperformed Trump. The poll also indicated that she exceeded both debate watchers’ expectations for her performance and those for Biden’s earlier debate against Trump.
Debate watchers favored Harris over Trump by a margin of 63% to 37% in terms of performance during the debate. Before the debate, voters were evenly split, with 50% predicting Harris would perform better and 50% predicting Trump would.
After the debate, 96% of Harris supporters felt their candidate performed better, while 69% of Trump’s supporters believed he had a stronger performance.