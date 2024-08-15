Skip to content
Jeff Goldblum Gave Some Unsuspecting Tourists A Hilariously Bizarre Bus Tour Of Hollywood

Jeff Goldblum
@JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

While subbing in as host on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' the 'Jurassic Park' star decided to commandeer a Hollywood bus tour to give some tourists a very special and bizarre trip around the city.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsAug 15, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
Imagine you're on a bus tour while visiting LA., but instead of your usual tour guide, you have ... acclaimed actor Jeff Goldblum as your guide?

This is what happened to a bus full of tourists in Los Angeles, when Jeff Goldblum and Jimmy Kimmel sidekick, comedian Guillermo Rodriguez, commandeered a Starline tour bus to take them to places that Goldblum deemed important enough for a tour.

Like Goldblum's first apartment in Hollywood.

Goldblum was subbing in as host for Jimmy Kimmel, who is taking a brief hiatus after 18 years on the job as the host of the late night Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In addition to the bus tour, Goldblum hosted the night with a monologue that included meditations on why there's never been a Hurricane Jeff, and concocting a plan to put glitter into Mars' atmosphere to make it habitable for humans. A very Goldblum segment indeed.

- YouTube

Fans were captivated by the segment and wished they could have been on that tour.

@reverendmartini/Instagram

@hayleyanne86/YouTube

The comments quickly became a Jeff Goldblum love fest.

@kate_in_kerrisdale/Instagram

@andywood5699/YouTube

People shared their favorite parts of the tour.

@anchovyfish9884/YouTube

@bgfivmfith/YouTube

@user-zb8uh2ob1r/YouTube

Some people were actually surprised by Goldblum's comedic stylings.

@falconeyes9668/YouTube

He's just a likable guy!

@cptpocket/YouTube

It was like he wasn't even hosting a show.

@AH-bo5gb/YouTube

Folks weren't sure he's even human.

@mogulmayhem/YouTube

@karenmcgady7637/YouTube

Many people took to the comments to pitch ideas for other roles Goldblum could get.

@professionalamatuer8064/YouTube

@MrCmsch/YouTube

@milanbazelides/YouTube


Kimmel's summer hiatus will continue with other guest hosts.

