Jeff Goldblum Gave Some Unsuspecting Tourists A Hilariously Bizarre Bus Tour Of Hollywood

Imagine you're on a bus tour while visiting LA., but instead of your usual tour guide, you have ... acclaimed actor Jeff Goldblum as your guide?
This is what happened to a bus full of tourists in Los Angeles, when Jeff Goldblum and Jimmy Kimmel sidekick, comedian Guillermo Rodriguez, commandeered a Starline tour bus to take them to places that Goldblum deemed important enough for a tour.
Like Goldblum's first apartment in Hollywood.
Goldblum was subbing in as host for Jimmy Kimmel, who is taking a brief hiatus after 18 years on the job as the host of the late night Jimmy Kimmel Live.
In addition to the bus tour, Goldblum hosted the night with a monologue that included meditations on why there's never been a Hurricane Jeff, and concocting a plan to put glitter into Mars' atmosphere to make it habitable for humans. A very Goldblum segment indeed.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Fans were captivated by the segment and wished they could have been on that tour.
@reverendmartini/Instagram
@hayleyanne86/YouTube
The comments quickly became a Jeff Goldblum love fest.
@kate_in_kerrisdale/Instagram
@andywood5699/YouTube
People shared their favorite parts of the tour.
@anchovyfish9884/YouTube
@bgfivmfith/YouTube
@user-zb8uh2ob1r/YouTube
Some people were actually surprised by Goldblum's comedic stylings.
@falconeyes9668/YouTube
He's just a likable guy!
@cptpocket/YouTube
It was like he wasn't even hosting a show.
@AH-bo5gb/YouTube
Folks weren't sure he's even human.
@mogulmayhem/YouTube
@karenmcgady7637/YouTube
Many people took to the comments to pitch ideas for other roles Goldblum could get.
@professionalamatuer8064/YouTube
@MrCmsch/YouTube
@milanbazelides/YouTube
Kimmel's summer hiatus will continue with other guest hosts.