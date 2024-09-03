Skip to content

Brutal New Ad Uses The Words Of Trump's Own 'Friends' Against Him—And Oof!

Jack White Epically Rips Trump Campaign For Using His Music In New Video: 'You Scum'

Jack White; Screenshot of Donald Trump
JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images; @margommartin/X

The rocker warned Trump campaign official Margo Martin to expect a lawsuit after she used his song 'Seven Nation Army' in a now-deleted video on social media.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 03, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Musician Jack White—best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the duo The White Stripes— ripped into former President Donald Trump's campaign for using his music, telling campaign official Margo Martin to expect a lawsuit for using his song "Seven Nation Army" in a now-deleted video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, White shared the video in question and called out Martin directly:

"Oh....Don't even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin."

He also had some choice words for Trump:

"And as long as I'm here, a double f**k you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore."

White was referencing reports that two of Trump's staffers "verbally abused and pushed" an Arlington National Cemetery official who attempted to stop them from filming in an area with recent U.S. military casualties.

You can see White's post and the video below.

Many joined him in calling out the Trump campaign.



White has long been criticial of Trump and his enablers.

In 2022, he criticized billionaire Elon Musk in a viral Instagram post, saying the new owner of X, the site that at the time was still known as Twitter, made an "a**hole move" by allowing Trump to be reinstated to the platform.

White noted that Trump was banned from Twitter "because he incited violence multiple times," that "people died and were injured as a result of his lies and his ego," and the January 6 insurrection was part of an "attempt to destroy democracy."

He then criticized Musk's decision to have Trump reinstated to the platform by polling Twitter users, saying that the move "is straight up you trying to help a fascist have a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks."

White's Third Man Records shop has also been offering shirts, pins, and bumper stickers that say “Icky Trump,” a clever twist on “Icky Thump,” the title of a White Stripes song and the band's final studio album.

