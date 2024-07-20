Skip to content

Mom Heartbroken After Chick-Fil-A Manager Body-Shames Her 6-Year-Old Daughter

TikToker Calls Out Apple After Noticing Bizarre Detail In Photos Taken With Her New iPhone 15

TikTok screenshots of Madelyn Freeman
@mstewfreeman/TikTok

TikToker Madelyn Freeman took to the social media platform after discovering some kind of glitch with the iPhone 15's cameras caused her to appear to have teeth on top of her teeth.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 20, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.


A woman on TikTok called out Apple after noticing something very unusual in a photo she took with her iPhone 15.

TikToker Madelyn Freeman shared her confusion on the platform after a picture she snapped for work showed her with what appeared to be two sets of top teeth.

Disturbing.

She explained in her video:

“So, for my job, I work at a boutique, and we take pictures all day long of the new things we get in."

Taking out her iPhone, she continued:

“Tell me why, I’m going through the pictures [that we took] on the Apple iPhone 15[…]. I’m going through, and I’m like ‘What is this weird thing on my teeth?’”

Freeman zoomed in on the photo, revealing what looks like a set of teeth on top of her already existing teeth.

She finished the TikTok:

“What is that on my teeth?"
"We did not do [any] edits or anything."

The TikToker wrote in the caption:

"I'm so so so confused and kinda freak out."

You can see below.

@mstewfreeman

Im so so so confused and kinda freaked out🤣 #fup #viral #fup #apple #iphone15promax #iphone #apple #fup #viral #whatisgoingon #weird #iphonecamera #fup #viral #funny @apple

People in the comments shared their own frustrations with the iPhone camera.

@mstewfreeman/TikTok

@mstewfreeman/TikTok

@mstewfreeman/TikTok

@mstewfreeman/TikTok

@mstewfreeman/TikTok

@mstewfreeman/TikTok

Others had some ideas as to why the glitch was occurring.

@mstewfreeman/TikTok

@mstewfreeman/TikTok

@mstewfreeman/TikTok

@mstewfreeman/TikTok

Freeman's TikTok has been viewed more than 905k times. Hopefully it's made its way to the eyes and ears of someone at Apple.

