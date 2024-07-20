TikToker Calls Out Apple After Noticing Bizarre Detail In Photos Taken With Her New iPhone 15

A woman on TikTok called out Apple after noticing something very unusual in a photo she took with her iPhone 15.
TikToker Madelyn Freeman shared her confusion on the platform after a picture she snapped for work showed her with what appeared to be two sets of top teeth.
Disturbing.
She explained in her video:
“So, for my job, I work at a boutique, and we take pictures all day long of the new things we get in."
Taking out her iPhone, she continued:
“Tell me why, I’m going through the pictures [that we took] on the Apple iPhone 15[…]. I’m going through, and I’m like ‘What is this weird thing on my teeth?’”
Freeman zoomed in on the photo, revealing what looks like a set of teeth on top of her already existing teeth.
She finished the TikTok:
“What is that on my teeth?"
"We did not do [any] edits or anything."
The TikToker wrote in the caption:
"I'm so so so confused and kinda freak out."
You can see below.
@mstewfreeman
Im so so so confused and kinda freaked out🤣 #fup #viral #fup #apple #iphone15promax #iphone #apple #fup #viral #whatisgoingon #weird #iphonecamera #fup #viral #funny @apple
People in the comments shared their own frustrations with the iPhone camera.
@mstewfreeman/TikTok
@mstewfreeman/TikTok
@mstewfreeman/TikTok
@mstewfreeman/TikTok
@mstewfreeman/TikTok
@mstewfreeman/TikTok
Others had some ideas as to why the glitch was occurring.
@mstewfreeman/TikTok
@mstewfreeman/TikTok
@mstewfreeman/TikTok
@mstewfreeman/TikTok
Freeman's TikTok has been viewed more than 905k times. Hopefully it's made its way to the eyes and ears of someone at Apple.