Boxer Imane Khelif Names Elon Musk And JK Rowling In Cyberbullying Lawsuit After Paris Olympics

The Algerian boxer and Olympic champion, who was the target of vitriol due to speculation about her gender, has named Musk and Rowling in a lawsuit over their alleged 'acts of aggravated cyber harassment' against her during the Paris Olympics.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 14, 2024
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
Following her gold-medal finish at the 2024 Olympics on Friday, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif filed a complaint over the online harassment against her during the games, and Variety just reported that Elon Musk and JK Rowling are both named in the criminal complaint.

Online bullying against the Olympic champion began when Italian boxer Angela Carini exited her quarter-final match against Khelif only 46 seconds after it started, claiming she “never felt a punch like this.”

It wasn't long before people on social media, including J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni and Logan Paul, were spewing false claims and vitriolic harassment toward the boxer.

Prominent figures shamed the Olympics for allowing Khelif to fight women, with many claiming the boxer—who was born female and does not identify as transgender or intersex—is a man, despite the International Olympic Committee assuring that “scientifically, this is not a man fighting a woman.”

In a statement sent to Variety, the Paris-based attorney of Khelif, Nabil Boudi, confirmed that both Rowling and Musk were named in the filed complaint over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment."

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the investigation has been launched.

“On Aug. 13, (The National Center for the Fight Against Online Hatred) contacted the OCLCH (Central Office for the Fight Against Crimes Against Humanity and Hate Crimes) to conduct an investigation into the counts of cyber harassment due to gender, public insult because of gender, public incitement to discrimination and public insult because of origin.”

In his statement to the publication, Boudi said:

“J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others."

Rowling shared an image on X, formerly Twitter, writing that Khelif was “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head.”

Musk also used his platform to spread his vitriol, as he does, sharing a post from anti-trans swimmer Riley Gaines that said:

“Men don’t belong in women’s sports.”

Musk added:

"Absolutely"

Boudi also said of the complaint:

“Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

Trump shared a video of the match against Carini and wrote:

"I WILL KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS!"

He also brought up the fight during a rally in Montana where he stated that Kehlif had "transitioned" and also misgendered her.

Boudi said, however, that the investigation isn't limited to only those named in the complaint.

“What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary."
"If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.”

And though some figures who spread false information retracted their statements after being called out, Boudi said the damage was already done.

“The lawsuit is filed and the facts remain."

Khelif’s coach, Pedro Diaz, also discussed with Variety how the cyberbullying “incredibly affected [Khelif].”

“The first time she fought in the Olympics, there was this crazy storm outside of the ring."
“I had never seen anything so disgusting in my life."

Diaz said that Khelif's win was the "most rewarding victory of my career as a coach.”

At the height of the online frenzy surrounding the boxer, Khelif herself sent a message against bullying during an interview with SNTV:

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects."

She added:

“[Bullying] can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind."
"It can divide people."
"And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

