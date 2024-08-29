Skip to content
Harris Campaign Trolls Trump By Airing New 'Project 2025' Ad Where It Hurts Most

Kamala Harris; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Kamala Harris/YouTube

The Harris campaign is trolling Donald Trump by airing their new Project 2025 anti-Trump ad in the Palm Beach-Fort Pierce media market, where Mar-a-Lago resides.

Aug 29, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign is trolling former President Donald Trump by airing their new Project 2025 anti-Trump ad where it will hurt him the most—at home.

Although the ads—part of a $370 million media strategy reserved for the period between Labor Day and Election Day on November 5—will air in seven key battleground states, the Harris campaign is also targeting Florida's Palm Beach-Fort Pierce media market, aiming for former President Donald Trump to potentially see it while channel-surfing from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The Harris campaign has made no secret of its intentions, going so far as to include hyperlinks in its press releases that link the media market to Mar-a-Lago.

Amid clips of Trump saying, "I would have every right to go after them" and "I will wield that power very aggressively," a narrator says:

"Donald Trump's back, and he's out for control, complete control, and he has a plan to get it. It's called Project 2025, a 922-page blueprint to make Donald Trump the most powerful president ever."
"Overhauling the Department of Justice, giving Trump the unchecked power to seek vengeance, eliminating the Department of Education and defunding K-12 schools, requiring the government to monitor women's pregnancies, severe cuts to Medicaid and Social Security."
"Donald Trump may try to deny it but those are Donald Trump's plans. He'll take control. We'll pay the price."

The Harris campaign shared the ad on X along with the following succinct message:

"Project 2025 is the blueprint for Trump to make himself the most powerful president ever. We can’t let him win."

You can see it below.

Project 2025 is a set of conservative and right-wing policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation aimed at restructuring the United States federal government and consolidating executive power if the Republican nominee wins the 2024 presidential election.

It is a comprehensive document detailing what a future Trump presidency would entail, encompassing not just policy proposals on immigration, education, and the economy, but also a vision of the America that conservatives aim to create in the next Republican administration, whether led by Trump or another standard bearer.

This document serves as a meticulous blueprint for implementing this vision, providing recommendations for key White House staff, cabinet positions, Congress, federal agencies, commissions, and boards. It also outlines a vetting process to ensure the appointment and hiring of individuals aligned with this vision at every level of government.

Although Trump has claimed to have no knowledge of these proposals, it's worth noting that of the 38 individuals responsible for writing and editing Project 2025, 31 were appointed or nominated to positions in the Trump administration and transition.

Many joined the Harris camp in sounding the alarm.


A USA TODAY/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV poll released this month shows Trump leading Harris by 5 percentage points in Florida, while a Florida Atlantic University poll puts Trump ahead by 3 points.

Trump expanded his margin of victory in Florida in 2020, winning by 3.3 percentage points, and Governor Ron DeSantis secured reelection by a staggering 19 points in 2022, leading many to believe that the nation’s largest swing state is no longer competitive.

However, Harris has invigorated Democrats, particularly in Florida, where the party is mobilizing to challenge Trump and Republicans down the ballot, including Senator Rick Scott. Democrats are highlighting the Trump campaign ads as evidence that Trump is concerned about losing the state.

