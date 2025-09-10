Skip to content

Trump criticized for downplaying domestic violence

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

College Football Player Clears The Air After His Tender Embrace With Teammate Sparks Gay Speculation

Screenshot of Nico Gramatica and Chase Leon embracing
ESPN

After the University of South Florida upset the University of Florida over the weekend, a sweet embrace between the team's kicker and his ball holder went viral—and now one of the players involved is clearing up any speculation about his sexuality.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 10, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

College football season is back, baby, and apparently so is football romance.

The University of South Florida Bulls, who rolled into Gainesville as 18-point underdogs against the No. 15 Gators, pulled off a 20-yard nail-biter win. But instead of just celebrating the upset, kicker Nico Gramatica and punter Chase Leon gave fans something else to cheer about: a slow-motion-worthy embrace that had Twitter, Instagram, and everyone with a romcom fantasy spiraling.

The celebratory moment was captured on UF’s home turf in the post below:

Need a closer look? Here’s the sequence featuring the sweet moment between Gramatica and Leon (their embrace happens at the 1:34 mark):

- YouTube R McElhaney/YouTube

Forget the scoreboard—this was the real highlight reel. As the final whistle blew, Gramatica grabbed Leon’s face, pulled him close, and shared a cheek-to-cheek hug so tender it made Bridgerton look underwritten. ESPN’s cameras caught every second, and suddenly the country’s most macho sport turned into a post-game embrace that rivaled The Notebook—less Gosling, more cleats.

You can view the Gramatica-Leon huddle here:

Gramatica isn’t exactly new to the spotlight. He’s the son of NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ Martin “Automatica” Gramatica, part of a legacy of kickers. But Saturday night, the stats and the legacy took a backseat to Nico’s own vibe—his head-to-helmet romcom energy that left viewers wondering whether Prime Video should be scouting the USF roster.

Here’s my pitch, Hollywood: Friday Night Lights meets Red, White & Royal Blue. Draft’s already open in Final Draft.

Leon, meanwhile, is an Aussie transfer from Lamar University who now punts and handles kickoffs for the Bulls. Not much is publicly known about him, but judging by the way he looked back at Gramatica, he clearly speaks fluent bro love language.

And even though the moment was swoon-worthy enough to spark fanfiction outlines, Leon clarified in a reply post:

“Not gay and not a fan of AI anymore! 🤣 cheers guys 🤘🏼”

Hear that, folks? That’s the sound of me shredding my feature screenplay titled 10 Things I Kick About You.

Proof of his reply is below:

And yes, that viral video of Nico and Chase kissing—which racked up millions of views—has been debunked as AI, as reported by Outsports’ Jim Buzinski.

Crushing our shipper dreams, Buzinski wrote:

“For the record, I watched the whole ESPN video sequence from the end of the game and this X video is 100% AI. Another example of always verifying anything you see on the internet.”

To his credit, Leon is handling it like a champ. Nobody actually thinks the two are dating, but the hug was undeniably hot: erotic, wholesome, funny, and very, very meme-able. Add in the fact that both guys are objectively good-looking, and you’ve got the perfect viral storm.

Leon also took the time to respond to other reactions, soaking in his new-found internet fame:


And even when former NFL star Antonio Brown reacted to the viral photo to call Leon and Gramatica a homophobic slur, Leon still took the high road, calling the reaction "harsh."

@AB84/X; @Chase_leon7/X

On the flip side, Brock McGillis, a former pro hockey player who’s openly gay, chimed in with his support, saying:

“You can love each other and be affectionate without being in love or gay. I think it’s really dope that you guys are straight and that comfortable with each other.”

Well said, McGillis!

For those who don’t know, McGillis became the first openly gay professional hockey player when he came out publicly in 2016, using his platform to push for more inclusivity in the sport. Since then, he’s been one of hockey’s loudest advocates for queer athletes, proving that being out and proud doesn’t make you any less tough—or any less of a competitor.

And let’s be honest, in a sport famous for red-faced coaches screaming about balls and plays, the Gramatica-Leon hug was refreshing. Tenderness on a football field is rare, and this one hit harder than a linebacker.

Also, based on the internet reactions below, it’s safe to say cuffing season has officially kicked off:







South Florida now sits at No. 18 in the AP poll and heads into a huge matchup against No. 5 Miami next. But honestly? After this weekend, the Bulls are already national champions of vibes. Between the memes, the shipping wars, and the face-grab heard ’round the internet, we all know who we’re rooting for.

The Bulls face Miami on Saturday, and regardless of the outcome, Nico and Chase have already won over the hearts of football and non-football fans alike.

Latest News

A damaged room covered in grafitti
Trending

'Rage Room' Employees Describe The Most Unhinged Customers They've Encountered

Trump's Department Of Energy Roasted Over Bonkers Take On Why Solar And Wind Energy Is 'Worthless'
Environment

Trump's Energy Dept. Slams Solar/Wind

Chrissy Teigen
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Sparks Debate After Revealing Her Daily Late-Night Food Routine

More from News/lgbtq

Jake Tapper; Joseph Ladapo
CNN

Florida Surgeon General Admits He Did No Analysis On How Ending Vaccine Mandates Could Impact Disease Rates

On September 3, Florida's top health official announced plans for his state to become the first in the nation to eliminate all vaccine requirements. Many of those are focused on safeguarding school aged children, college students, and healthcare workers.

During the announcement last week, Florida's Republican Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo likened the mandates— implemented to halt the spread of once common deadly and permanently disabling diseases like polio, tuberculosis, whooping cough, mumps, and measles—to slavery.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kate McKinnon
Simon Ackerman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Bizarre 'Geographic Tongue' Condition

You never know what could come up in an interview, especially with someone like former SNL cast member Kate McKinnon.

During an interview with People, she was asked about a screenshot she'd sent to a famous friend—of her mouth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Greg Cipes, longtime voice of Beast Boy in Teen Titans
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Teen Titans/Cartoon Network

Voice actor claims WB fired him

In 2003, Cartoon Network unleashed Teen Titans, the show that gave us Robin’s permanent case of “team leader voice,” Starfire’s accidental malapropisms, and Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, the green shapeshifter who turned animal impressions into an art form.

The series churned out holiday specials, a feature-length film, and even snagged three Emmy nominations. Basically, it was Cartoon Network’s answer to Saturday morning cartoons—only this time Robin actually got to be cool.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bruce Springsteen; Courteney Cox
Adela Loconte/Variety/Getty Images; XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen And Courteney Cox Just Had A 'Dancing In The Dark' Reunion At The U.S. Open—And The Nostalgia is Real

Though most people know actress Courteney Cox primarily from her years as Monica Geller on Friends or as Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise, those who know Cox from the old days might know that one of her first big moments was with Bruce Springsteen.

Springsteen's 1984 music video for "Dancing in the Dark" features the singer performing up on stage before showing occasional snapshots of a captivated Cox in the audience, who Springsteen gradually interacts with more and more as the video progresses.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Trump's Reaction To Carlos Alcaraz Winning The U.S. Open Has The Internet Cackling

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump attended Sunday’s U. S. Open men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy, drawing boos that broadcasters were asked to censor and causing delays due to a poorly planned security setup.

When Trump was shown on the big screen he drew audible boos and a smattering of applause. But it's his reaction to the match's outcome that's created international headlines.

Keep ReadingShow less