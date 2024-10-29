CNN Kicks Right-Winger Off Air After His Racist 'Joke' Aimed At Muslim Panelist

CNN has confirmed that a Project 2025 advisor won't be welcomed back on their network after an Islamaphobic and racist comment he made on a live broadcast of the show CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.
On Monday’s panel discussion program, the group was addressing the racism, antisemitism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia and other bigotry that occurred throughout Sunday's MAGA rally for the Republican Trump-Vance campaign.
But after well-known British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan stated he supports Palestinians, conservative mouthpiece Ryan Girdusky responded:
I hope your beeper doesn’t go off."
The comment referred to the September attack on members of Hezbollah in Lebanon in a targeted strike allegedly carried out by Israel using explosive pagers—also called beepers—and walkie-talkies. The attack killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more.
Hasan asked CNN host Abby Phillip:
Did your guest just say I should be killed on live TV?"
You can see the moment here:
While discussing the fallout from Trump’s Madison Square Garden MAGA rally, Hasan began:
If you don’t want to be called Nazis, stop doing—"
But Girdusky—who publicly supports Trump—interrupted:
You’re called an anti-semite more than anyone else at this table."
Hasan, who is Muslim, replied:
I’m a supporter of the Palestinians, so I’m used to it."
Which is when Girdusky said:
Well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off."
Hasan asked:
Are you a racist, violent person, inciting violence against me?"
Another panelist could be heard saying:
That’s disgusting."
Trying to save himself from his own words, Girdusky then claimed Palestinians and Hamas sound the same.
He told the panel:
I thought he said Hamas. I apologize."
After a commercial break, host Phillip apologized and said Girdusky was dismissed from the panel.
CNN released a separate apology and stated Girdusky was banned from returning to the network, writing:
There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air. We will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed."
Abby Phillip shared the official statement on X and clarified that Hasan chose to leave during the commercial break when Girdusky was asked to leave, but Hasan was welcome to return.
Panelist Ashley Allison also weighed in on what happened on X and in a more detailed reel on Instagram.
As expected, Girdusky took to X to cry victim with the "it was a joke" excuse, posting:
You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media. Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke. I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for."
But aside from his fellow MAGA minions, people weren't very sympathetic to Girdusky's plight.
Relatively unknown right-wing pundit Girdusky founded the 1776 Project PAC, which supports school board candidates who oppose progressive curricula, such as teaching anything historically accurate but critical of actions taken by White people, Critical Race Theory, and accurate gender science.
1776 is a White nationalist dog whistle that was seen being used often during the violent insurrection former Republican President Donald Trump incited in January of 2021.
Girdusky wrote on his PAC's website:
Progressive activists within our public education system were using their positions to indoctrinate children. Even conservative communities in red states were not immune from this growing epidemic."
His 1776 PAC targets White supremacists and Christian nationalists desperate to maintain ignorance of facts in public education, preferring the myths, lies, and legends of the whitewashed history and health sciences they grew up with and cling to.
Girdusky's ties to Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance were quickly exposed on X.
Girdusky is also linked to far-right White supremacist, Christian nationalist, Neo-nazi leader Richard Spencer.
Spencer created the term "alt-right" and was described as a "suit-and-tie version of the White supremacists of old, a kind of professional racist in khakis."
While Girdusky has tried to deny their association, Spencer confirmed it himself.
Mainstream media pushes the both sides model for their coverage and commentary, but maybe it's time to stop extending invitations to the bottom of the barrel.
As Journalist Wajahat Ali wrote on The Left Hook:
If you invite a panelist on your cable news show who is defending racist jokes and previously wrote for Richard Spencer, an actual Nazi, then you shouldn't be shocked when he uses your privileged platform to spout offensive racist hate against your guests."