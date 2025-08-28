Minneapolis Mayor Slams 'Thoughts & Prayers' Reaction To School Shooting: 'These Kids Were Literally Praying'

Skip to content

Charlie Kirk Slammed After Telling Taylor Swift To 'Submit To Your Husband' Following News Of Her Engagement

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey slammed politicians over their "thoughts and prayers" reactions to the deadly school shooting on Wednesday morning in a viral rant to reporters.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 28, 2025
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had harsh words for politicians who offer "thoughts and prayers" after deadly school shootings after his city became the latest scene of gun violence when a gunman opened fire through the windows of a church on Wednesday morning, killing two children and wounding 17 others during the first week of classes at Annunciation Catholic School.

The FBI identified the shooter as a 23-year-old who was a 2017 graduate of the school. The shooter died at the scene. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the suspect had posted a “manifesto” on YouTube that contained “disturbing writings.”

In pointed remarks to reporters, Frey said that children were literally praying during a morning mass when the shooting occurred:

"These were Minneapolis families. These were American families and the amount of pain they are suffering right now is extraordinary. Don’t just say this is about ‘thoughts and prayers’ right now. These kids were literally praying."
"It was the first week of school. They were in a church. These are kids who should be learning with their friends. They should be playing on a playground."
"They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the risk of violence and their parents should have the same kind of assurance. These are the sort of basic assurances every family should have every step of the day regardless of where they are in our country."
"I'm so deeply saddened and I am so sorry to the families that I know are suffering right now."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many concurred with his assessment, criticizing the "thoughts and prayers" rhetoric while amplifying calls for gun reform.


FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau is investigating the shooting as “an act of domestic terrorism and hate crimes targeting Catholics." However, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara later cautioned that authorities have not yet established a motive to classify the attack as a hate crime.

Meanwhile, Representative Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota's fifth district, also issued a call for gun reform.

Omar said "the loss of life is unthinkable," adding that “we cannot continue to fail our kids with the lack of federal action.” Omar said "it is beyond despicable that elected leaders are more concerned with appeasing the gun lobby than keeping our children safe."

