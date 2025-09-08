Minneapolis Radio Station Stunned After School Shooting Victim's Dad Calls In With Poignant Request

People in the Minneapolis area, and many across the country, are still reeling following the August 27, 2025 mass shooting at the Annunciation Church Catholic school in the city.
For most of us, though, it's just a news story. For the families of the two children slain in the school shooting, it's an unimaginable loss.
One of those families recently gave the public a glimpse into their grief.
Jesse Merkel, the father of 8-year-old victim Fletcher, called into radio station KDWB and asked Falen and Colt co-host Falen Bonsett to help him honor his son's memory by replaying a segment he'd taken part in back in July.
Merkel told Bonsett:
“One of Fletcher’s favorite memories was when he was able to be on the radio with you. So I was wondering if you could maybe play back a clip from when he was on and play his favorite song afterwards?”
Back in July, the station had held an on-air competition to see who could create the best "firework noise."
Mollie Merkel, Fletcher's mom, had called in and had Fletcher and his four siblings help her do their best impression of a fireworks grand finale.
They emerged the winners and took the top prize: a $10 Venmo payment. But the excitement was far more rewarding than the money.
Merkel told Bonsett:
"They got home and they (screamed), ‘Dad! Dad! You will never believe it!'"
“I pulled the [recording] and listened to it a bunch of times. It was so much fun."
After replaying the clip of the contest, Bonsett then played Fletcher Merkel's favorite song, “Ordinary” by Alex Warren.
In an Instagram post of the moment, she wrote:
"This stopped me in my tracks today. Continuing to send all the love we can to Fletcher’s Family, friends, classmates, the Annunciation community and beyond ❤️"
"I know I’ll think of Alex Warren’s Ordinary as Fletcher’s song from now on."
People online were deeply moved by the moment.
A GoFundMe has been launched for the Merkel family to help deal with the aftermath of their son's murder.
He was laid to rest September 7 at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, where the Merkel's asked attendees to wear "bright colors" to honor their son's enthusiasm that was so evident in the radio clip. May he rest.