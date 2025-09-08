Skip to content

DOJ Scrambles After Staffer Admits On Video That 'Every Republican' Will Be Redacted From Epstein Files

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Minneapolis Radio Station Stunned After School Shooting Victim's Dad Calls In With Poignant Request

The Merkel Family
GoFundMe

The hosts of KDWB's Falen and Colt show were caught off guard after they got a call from Jesse Merkel, the father of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, who was killed during the recent school shooting in Minneapolis, asking if they would play a radio segment from July that Fletcher took part in.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 08, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

People in the Minneapolis area, and many across the country, are still reeling following the August 27, 2025 mass shooting at the Annunciation Church Catholic school in the city.

For most of us, though, it's just a news story. For the families of the two children slain in the school shooting, it's an unimaginable loss.

One of those families recently gave the public a glimpse into their grief.

Jesse Merkel, the father of 8-year-old victim Fletcher, called into radio station KDWB and asked Falen and Colt co-host Falen Bonsett to help him honor his son's memory by replaying a segment he'd taken part in back in July.

Merkel told Bonsett:

“One of Fletcher’s favorite memories was when he was able to be on the radio with you. So I was wondering if you could maybe play back a clip from when he was on and play his favorite song afterwards?”

Back in July, the station had held an on-air competition to see who could create the best "firework noise."

Mollie Merkel, Fletcher's mom, had called in and had Fletcher and his four siblings help her do their best impression of a fireworks grand finale.

They emerged the winners and took the top prize: a $10 Venmo payment. But the excitement was far more rewarding than the money.

Merkel told Bonsett:

"They got home and they (screamed), ‘Dad! Dad! You will never believe it!'"
“I pulled the [recording] and listened to it a bunch of times. It was so much fun."

After replaying the clip of the contest, Bonsett then played Fletcher Merkel's favorite song, “Ordinary” by Alex Warren.

In an Instagram post of the moment, she wrote:

"This stopped me in my tracks today. Continuing to send all the love we can to Fletcher’s Family, friends, classmates, the Annunciation community and beyond ❤️"
"I know I’ll think of Alex Warren’s Ordinary as Fletcher’s song from now on."

People online were deeply moved by the moment.

A GoFundMe has been launched for the Merkel family to help deal with the aftermath of their son's murder.

He was laid to rest September 7 at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, where the Merkel's asked attendees to wear "bright colors" to honor their son's enthusiasm that was so evident in the radio clip. May he rest.

Latest News

A late night shot of the capitol building.
Trending

People Expose Things That Have Clearly Been Proven To Be A Government Cover-Up

Channing Tatum
Celebrities

Channing Tatum's 65lb Weight Loss Toll

Jorma Taccone
Celebrities

'SNL' Alum Jorma Taccone Reveals He Shattered His Pelvis After Scary Fall Off Ladder

Jack Osbourne; Roger Waters
Celebrities

Jack Osbourne Slams Pink Floyd's Roger Waters After His 'Pathetic' Ozzy Osbourne Diss

More from Trending

Screenshot of Rand Paul
Newsmax

Rand Paul Perfectly Explains Why Trump Ordering Strike On Alleged Drug Boat Is So Problematic

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul criticized President Donald Trump's strike on a boat he alleged was transporting illegal narcotics bound for the U.S., noting that the strike, which killed 11 people on board, was wrong because "even the worst people" should "still get a trial."

Trump announced Tuesday that U.S. forces had destroyed a vessel he claimed had departed Venezuela and was operated by the Tren de Aragua cartel, carrying drugs bound for the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Bill Cassidy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
MSNBC

GOP Senator Rips RFK Jr's Hypocrisy After He Claims Trump Should Win Nobel Prize For COVID Vaccine

Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. clashed during a Senate Finance hearing after Kennedy agreed that President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed during the COVID-19 pandemic while also claiming the COVID-19 vaccine was deadly.

During his first administration, Trump announced Operation Warp Speed, the partnership initiated by the federal government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and medical treatments.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Buttigieg; Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg Bluntly Breaks Down Why He's Not Surprised Trump Rescinded Popular Biden Era Airline Rule

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg bluntly pointed out exactly why President Donald Trump just rescinded a popular Biden-era rule requiring airlines to compensate passengers for flight disruptions, showing he is not surprised in the least.

The Trump administration announced it will abandon the Biden administration's proposal that would have required airlines to compensate passengers stranded by cancellations or major delays caused by the carrier.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
Olivia Wong/Getty Images; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Expertly Shreds Trump After He Shares Bizarre Photoshopped Picture Of Her

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell criticized President Donald Trump after he shared a bizarre Photoshopped image of her face that characterizes her as angry and appears to mock her weight and once again threatened to revoke her U.S. citizenship.

O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for years and O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the 2024 election, moved to Ireland shortly before he was inaugurated. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.

Keep ReadingShow less
The sihouette of a man in front of a starlit sky
silhouette photography of person
Photo by Greg Rakozy on Unsplash

People Divulge Scientific Facts They Wish They Never Learned

Even if it might not have been our favorite subject in school, we can't. help but be fascinated by science.

As there are literally endless things to learn about the world we live in, and beyond.

Keep ReadingShow less